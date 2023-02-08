PHOTOS: CMCS vs. KMS, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
The Fighting Saints comeback to defeat the Bluejays, 53-30.
Prep boys basketball report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Junior guard returns to the lineup in Fighting Saints’ 53-30 win at CMCS
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
River Lakes defeats Willmar to advance to the Section 6A final against Fergus Falls.
Spectators gathered in support of the Minnesota Warriors hockey program, including members of the Willmar WarHawks
BOLD improves 17-4 after making 11 three-pointers
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
Battle was the second-leading scorer for Minnesota this season
Frustration and resignation are short-lived emotions for the guard
After taking exception to a high hit, Foligno dropped the gloves in Sundqvist’s honor nearly five years ago
Minnesota started the week more than $24 million over the salary cap
If all goes according to plan, the trio will complete their 4,000-mile adventure in about a month
Alexander-Walker is shooting 50% from 3-point range while recording four assists for every turnover committed.
The Gophers have been one of the worst teams in the nation from the stripe this season and made 58% Sunday.
The Wild bring an 8-0-1 streak into Tuesday’s rematch with the Flames at Xcel Energy Center.
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
