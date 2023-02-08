PHOTOS: CMCS vs. LQPV, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

The Gophers have been one of the worst teams in the nation from the stripe this season and made 58% Sunday.

If all goes according to plan, the trio will complete their 4,000-mile adventure in about a month

Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida

The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.

Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.

The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

