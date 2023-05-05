PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , in west central Minnesota. Litchfield knocks off Southwest Christian; NLS goes 2-0 at Minnewaska

In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition

Prep softball report for Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson drops to 1-6 after losses to host Bulldogs, Upsala

Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play

Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield boys finish behind Sauk Centre, girls take 2nd to EVW/K

Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer beat Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 7-0 to finish 6-0 in West Central play

Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.