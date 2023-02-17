99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament

The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.

State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Five area schools — New London-Spicer , Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd , Montevideo , Minnewaska Area and Yellow Medicine East — have dance teams competing in the Class A Dance Team State Tournament of the Minnesota State High School League.

All five dance teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — competed Friday afternoon in the Jazz Qualifying Competition.

LQPV/DB and YME advanced to the Jazz Finals Competition which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening prior to the deadline for this story.

State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Four teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — are scheduled to compete in the Class A High Kick State Tournament on Saturday. The Class A Qualifying Competition is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the Final Competition is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For updates on the Dance Team State Tournament, follow wctrib.com and epaper.wctrib.com .

State Dance 021723 003.jpg
Minnewaska Area Lakers compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
LQPV State Dance 011723 002.jpg
Prep
Read our live blog: WCT Sports Live: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Yellow Medicine East, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska Area are competing the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis,
February 17, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

State Dance 021723 004.jpg
New London-Spicer Blackcats compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Dance 021723 005.jpg
Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
