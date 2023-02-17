PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
MINNEAPOLIS — Five area schools — New London-Spicer , Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd , Montevideo , Minnewaska Area and Yellow Medicine East — have dance teams competing in the Class A Dance Team State Tournament of the Minnesota State High School League.
All five dance teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — competed Friday afternoon in the Jazz Qualifying Competition.
LQPV/DB and YME advanced to the Jazz Finals Competition which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening prior to the deadline for this story.
Four teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — are scheduled to compete in the Class A High Kick State Tournament on Saturday. The Class A Qualifying Competition is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the Final Competition is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
