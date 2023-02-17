PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Five area schools — New London-Spicer , Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd , Montevideo , Minnewaska Area and Yellow Medicine East — have dance teams competing in the Class A Dance Team State Tournament of the Minnesota State High School League.

All five dance teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — competed Friday afternoon in the Jazz Qualifying Competition.

LQPV/DB and YME advanced to the Jazz Finals Competition which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening prior to the deadline for this story.

Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Four teams — NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, and the Montevideo Gold Dusters — are scheduled to compete in the Class A High Kick State Tournament on Saturday. The Class A Qualifying Competition is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the Final Competition is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

For updates on the Dance Team State Tournament, follow wctrib.com and epaper.wctrib.com .

Minnewaska Area Lakers compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

New London-Spicer Blackcats compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune