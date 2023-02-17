PHOTOS: Holdingford Huskers compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament

The Holdingford Huskers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Huskers performed to "I'll Be."

The coaches were Grayce Meyer, Claire Peterson, Bailey Eakins and Brooke Fiedler.

Holdingford dancers perform during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

