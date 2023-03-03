99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
BBE state wrestling 001.jpg
BBE wrestler Wyatt Engen grapples with Owen Denstad of Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 002.jpg
BBE head coach Jordan Fester coaches his team during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 003.jpg
Wyatt Engen of BBE grapples with Cory Scanlan of Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 005.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 004.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 007.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 006.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 008.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 009.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 010.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 013.jpg
Fans cheer on the Jaguars of BBE as they compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 016.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 014.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 015.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 012.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE state wrestling 017.jpg
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
