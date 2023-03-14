6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, March 13, 2023

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.

KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward DeAndre Holloway leaps up for a layup with Border West's Cole Gilsdorf and Clint Determan defending him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

KMS vs. Border West, 031323.007.jpg
Border West senior forward Cole Gilsdorf attempts to block a shot attempt by Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward Malaki Lee in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.008.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior guard Jared Cortez launches a 3-pointer against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Big Lake 022023.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Big Lake, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
February 20, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

KMS vs. Border West, 031323.001.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior guard Isaac Rudningen charges his way toward the basket with Border West senior forward Clint Determan defending him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.006.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward Hunter Kallstrom soars up to attempt a layup over Border West senior guard Andrew Walker-Hannemann in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
More Prep Sports:
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Border West Buccaneers find some redemption against KMS Fighting Saints
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
March 13, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
With the BBE student section looking on, Jaguars senior Brady Schwinghammer lines up a 3-pointer during a Section 6A-South semifinal game against Hancock on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Boys basketball: BBE Jaguars weather the storm in Section 6A-South semifinals
With star Kaden Pieper stymied by the Owls' gadget defense, BBE shows its depth in a 58-42 win over Hancock
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
Lukas Means' 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play lifts Cardinals over Montevideo in 3AA-South final
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
Eden Valley-Watkins wins 3AA-North title on a last-second shot to end NLS' season
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
Dawson-Boyd beats Central Minnesota Christian 57-42 to earn a Section 3A championship berth against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

KMS vs. Border West, 031323.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward DeAndre Holloway drives toward the basket with Border West senior forward Clint Determan defending him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.009.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg head coach Matt Fragodt talks near the sideline against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
More Sports:
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Pro
Twins prospect Matt Wallner working to ‘prove himself’ after brief taste of majors
“I think definitely gave me a different perspective,” the outfielder said.
March 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota catch and release pike record
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin man ties Minnesota catch-and-release northern pike record
The big pike was caught Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake.
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and teammate Illinois Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer (24) pressure Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Jaden Henley (24) during the first half of a Feb. 20, 2023 game in Champaign, Illinois.
College
Gophers lose 4 athletes to transfer portal
Two from each of the men's hoops and football teams are looking for a new home
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks
Pro
Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson lead Wolves over Hawks
Edwards, who grew up in Atlanta and played at the University of Georgia, was 12-for-25 from the floor with eight rebounds and five assists. Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
March 13, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Pro
Though Bailey Ober is throwing well, Twins unlikely to start season with 6 starters
The Twins plan on running out a rotation of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda.
March 13, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-RAVENS-FREE-AGENCY-TRACKER-2023-1-BZ.jpg
Pro
Vikings agree to sign tight end Josh Oliver, restructure linebacker Jordan Hicks’ deal
A source said Oliver's deal is a three-year, $21 million contract with $10.75 million guaranteed.
March 13, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Vikings lose cornerback Patrick Peterson to Pittsburgh after unable to reach deal
Peterson played with Arizona from 2011-20, and made eight Pro Bowls. He joined the Vikings in 2021 on a one-year, $8 million deal before re-signing with them last March.
March 13, 2023 07:25 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
Pro
Wild equal franchise point streak, but lose in OT
This 10-0-3 blitz is the Wild's best since they went 12-0-1 Dec. 2-29, 2016.
March 12, 2023 11:44 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Tennessee vs South Carolina
College
South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Stanford top NCAA women’s bracket
The Gamecocks are 32-0 to this point, sweeping through the regular season and winning the SEC tournament last week with three double-digit victories.
March 12, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - Alabama vs Texas A&M
College
Let the Madness begin: Alabama top seed as men's NCAA bracket revealed
Alabama (29-5) won both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles while being among the best programs in the country all season.
March 12, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

KMS vs. Border West, 031323.004.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior guard Jared Cortez drives toward Border West's basket with junior guard Landon Bratsch preparing to defend him in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.003.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior forward Hunter Kallstrom leaps up for a layup attempt against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.005.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior guard Isaac Rudningen prepares to leap up for a layup surrounded by four Border West players in the Section 6A-South semifinals on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0431.jpg
Prep
Warroad survives, Edina streaks to Minnesota boys hockey championship games
March 10, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
College men play ice hockey
College
Gophers storm into Big Ten title game, rallying past Spartans after a long layoff
March 11, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Looking for a Cinderella? Try Section 3AA
March 10, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott