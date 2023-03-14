PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
With star Kaden Pieper stymied by the Owls' gadget defense, BBE shows its depth in a 58-42 win over Hancock
Lukas Means' 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play lifts Cardinals over Montevideo in 3AA-South final
Eden Valley-Watkins wins 3AA-North title on a last-second shot to end NLS' season
Dawson-Boyd beats Central Minnesota Christian 57-42 to earn a Section 3A championship berth against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.
Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
“I think definitely gave me a different perspective,” the outfielder said.
The big pike was caught Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake.
Two from each of the men's hoops and football teams are looking for a new home
Edwards, who grew up in Atlanta and played at the University of Georgia, was 12-for-25 from the floor with eight rebounds and five assists. Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Twins plan on running out a rotation of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda.
A source said Oliver's deal is a three-year, $21 million contract with $10.75 million guaranteed.
Peterson played with Arizona from 2011-20, and made eight Pro Bowls. He joined the Vikings in 2021 on a one-year, $8 million deal before re-signing with them last March.
This 10-0-3 blitz is the Wild's best since they went 12-0-1 Dec. 2-29, 2016.
The Gamecocks are 32-0 to this point, sweeping through the regular season and winning the SEC tournament last week with three double-digit victories.
Alabama (29-5) won both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles while being among the best programs in the country all season.
ADVERTISEMENT