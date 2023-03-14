PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, March 13, 2023

Alabama (29-5) won both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles while being among the best programs in the country all season.

The Gamecocks are 32-0 to this point, sweeping through the regular season and winning the SEC tournament last week with three double-digit victories.

This 10-0-3 blitz is the Wild's best since they went 12-0-1 Dec. 2-29, 2016.

Peterson played with Arizona from 2011-20, and made eight Pro Bowls. He joined the Vikings in 2021 on a one-year, $8 million deal before re-signing with them last March.

Edwards, who grew up in Atlanta and played at the University of Georgia, was 12-for-25 from the floor with eight rebounds and five assists. Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Two from each of the men's hoops and football teams are looking for a new home

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.

The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.

St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

