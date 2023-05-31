99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg pitcher Jaiden Henjum throws a pitch against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:33 PM
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
Second-seeded KMS beats No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in the Section 6A-South playoffs in Sunburg
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.006.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg first baseman Evan Zimmer prepares to see a pitch against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.005.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg second baseman Luke Jeseritz takes a lead at first base against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
April 28, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
March 21, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.008.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg pitcher Chase Magaard fires a pitch against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.009.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg desingated hitter Logan Rudningen prepares to see a pitch against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS softball coach Eileen Suter, right, gets a hug from assistant coach Shannon Schmidt following the Fighting Saints' 9-8 loss to Wabasso in a Section 3A elimination game Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Prep
Softball: No storybook finish
KMS Fighting Saints eliminated in 3A playoffs, ending Eileen Suter’s 32-year run as the Saints’ head coach
May 30, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
Second-seeded KMS beats No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in the Section 6A-South playoffs in Sunburg
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state
Singles player Hunter LeClair and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young are heading to the Class A state individual tournament
May 30, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament
Cardinals shoot a 330, well off Alexandria’s 306 after the 1st of 2 rounds in Cold Spring
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Thunder Hawks beat NLS, ACGC to remain in 3AA winners' bracket
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 2 CMCS edges No. 3 Dawson-Boyd 11-10 in 3A-North playoffs
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
Prep softball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints advance by beating Wabasso, 13-12; Edgerton/SWC up next
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
New London-Spicer's Ellary Peterson, with the help of her 4x100 relay teammates, has repeatedly broken school records this spring
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
Baseball report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 8 Litchfield hopes to get a replay of last year's Section 5AA playoffs after beating Maple Lake 4-2
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
Hunter LeClair in singles and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young highlight area boys tennis players that are still alive in Section 3A play
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.004.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg center fielder Isaac Rudningen sprints toward first base against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg right fielder Jacob Walsh smiles while approaching the Fighting Saints' dugout against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
061822.S.WCT.Stingers base Aidan Byrne.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers have tempered expectations for 2023 season
Willmar returns 8 players from the best team in franchise history, but manager Freddy Smith is focusing on consistency and solid play and not just wins
May 30, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
060222.S.WCT.Benson BGolf Charlie Goff.JPG
Sports
Challenge yourself to a round at any number of regional golf courses this summer
There is certainly no shortage of courses to choose from for golf enthusiasts in the Willmar area. From a resort setting to the come-as-you-are backdrop, 22 golf courses in the West Central Tribune area offer a myriad of fairways, bunkers and scenic backgrounds.
May 30, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg third baseman Travis Engelke slides toward home plate against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.003.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg starting pitcher Jared Cortez fires a pitch toward home plate against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers
May 24, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS senior earns a state berth
May 24, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: BBE boys, LQPV girls lead Section 5A tournament
May 24, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown