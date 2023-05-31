PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

There is certainly no shortage of courses to choose from for golf enthusiasts in the Willmar area. From a resort setting to the come-as-you-are backdrop, 22 golf courses in the West Central Tribune area offer a myriad of fairways, bunkers and scenic backgrounds.

Willmar returns 8 players from the best team in franchise history, but manager Freddy Smith is focusing on consistency and solid play and not just wins

McLean served as an assistant coach with the Iowa Wild of AHL from 2017-20.

If Minnesota is to build championship-level rosters around Anthony Edwards year after year, the Miami model makes a lot of sense.

Jefferson is fresh off a historic campaign during which he had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards en route to being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Vazquez played a big role in the Astros’ World Series run, guiding their pitching staff through a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia.

It’s similar to last summer when the Vikings hosted the 49ers for joint practices

Joe Ryan worked a season-low four innings while allowing season highs in runs (five) and walks (three). He surrendered four hits and struck out six.

Hunter LeClair in singles and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young highlight area boys tennis players that are still alive in Section 3A play

Baseball report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 8 Litchfield hopes to get a replay of last year's Section 5AA playoffs after beating Maple Lake 4-2

New London-Spicer's Ellary Peterson, with the help of her 4x100 relay teammates, has repeatedly broken school records this spring

Prep softball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints advance by beating Wabasso, 13-12; Edgerton/SWC up next

Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 2 CMCS edges No. 3 Dawson-Boyd 11-10 in 3A-North playoffs

Cardinals shoot a 330, well off Alexandria’s 306 after the 1st of 2 rounds in Cold Spring

Singles player Hunter LeClair and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young are heading to the Class A state individual tournament

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.