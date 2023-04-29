99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023

Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.

Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Litchfield senior Owen Carlson fires a pitch toward home plate against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:38 PM
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.006.jpg
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada takes a lead at first base against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.005.jpg
Litchfield senior Caden Besemer hits the ball against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
March 21, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. United Christian Academy, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.007.jpg
Litchfield junior Hunter Schultz avoids getting hit by a pitch against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.003.jpg
Litchfield junior Jaxon Marquardt tosses the ball to Dragons teammate Owen Carlson at first base against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals now 2-4 after beating St. Cloud Cathedral
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar sweeps doubles in 6-1 victory
April 28, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield falls to Eden Valley-Watkins, 15-6
Baseball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score 5 times in the 5th inning to beat Dragons at Eden Valley
April 28, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals, Litchfield Dragons compete at Hamline Elite Meet
Litchfield's Jaelyn Baseman with the area's top finish, placing third in girls shot put
April 28, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar eighth grader Ellery DeBoer sets the ball during a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball: Willmar Cardinal earns a dream opportunity
Eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer earns an invitation to USA Volleyball's spring training series May 5-7 in Washington
April 28, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0
Alex beats Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference matchup
April 27, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
Prep boys golf report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats, Dragons earn first-place finishes at the 8-team Litchfield Invitational
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MACCRAY junior Greta Meyer connects with a pitch for a two-run single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it
Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats earn a split with Watertown-Mayer
Baseball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Royals 11-6, then falls to W-M 9-2 in the nightcap
April 27, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.004.jpg
Litchfield junior Jack McCann sprints toward first base against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Litchfield head coach Jeff Wollin talks to his Dragons before taking on Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Sports:
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning April 28, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Twins break out at the plate, hang on in tight win over Royals
The Twins have scored 21 runs in their past three games
April 28, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97), right wing Mats Zuccarello (36), Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) watch the high puck in the first period of Game 3 of the NHL playoffs April 21, 2023, in St. Paul.
Pro
Wild shake up top line ahead of do-or-die Game 6 against Stars
Obviously, the biggest change was separating Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello
April 28, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Bailey Ober set to join Twins’ pitching rotation with injury to Kenta Maeda
Ober made his most recent start for the Twins on April 23
April 28, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages fish die-off reports
The DNR encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.
April 28, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
The Minnesota River provides important shoreline fishing opportunities. A 2022 creel survey by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources found that shore anglers represented 55 percent of angling effort on the Minnesota, which is much greater than on most other fisheries, the DNR pointed out.
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota River is go-to destination for many
Creel survey in 2022 underscored value of this fishery to southern Minnesota anglers, and showed why.
April 28, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Minnesota Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (right) and defensive lineman Thomas Rush (left) tackle Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield after a short gain in the first quarter of an Oct. 1, 2022, game in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers linebackers looking to follow in Jack Gibbens, Carter Coughlin’s footsteps
Mariano Sori-Marin and Thomas Rush are set to join the Gophers’ best-represented position in the pros
April 28, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) is held back by guard Anthony Edwards (left) after receiving a technical foul against the Denver Nuggets during Game 2 an NBA playoff series April 19, 2023, in Denver.
Pro
Timberwolves know they must eliminate immature emotional outbursts next season
Minnesota led the NBA in technical fouls, flagrant fouls and ejections during the regular season
April 28, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla takes a shot in the first half against Detroit City FC on April 25, 2023, in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Pro
Loons will be challenged by Philadelphia Union in next round of US Open Cup
MNUFC’s upcoming foe has been one of the best teams in the country
April 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1
Game is called after 5 innings because of rain
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
SPORTS-PAC12-SENDS-31-PLAYERS-NFL-1-SJ.jpg
Pro
Vikings select USC receiver Jordan Addison in first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison was the leading receiver for the Trojans in 2022, finishing with 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns.
April 27, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska Lakers girls earn another team title
April 27, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Isabella Jacobs joins the show
April 27, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS knocks off 5-2 Yellow Medicine East
April 27, 2023 12:36 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater freshman Nikson Knapper snags a chopper at shortstop during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors earn a split with Alex Tech
April 26, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Running tracks and rolling fairways
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown