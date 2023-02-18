99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows performed during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Shadows finished second to champion St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes.
The team performed to "One Way or Another."

The captains were Anika Fernholz, Reis Mitchell, Peyton Moe, Emily Torstenson and Isabella Hjelle.

The coaches were Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs.

LQPV State Dance 011723 002.jpg
Fans cheer for the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows during the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Click here for more coverage on our DANCE TEAM page

More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota.
LQPV State Dance 011723 008.jpg
Fans cheer on dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
LQPV State Dance 011723 010.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the finals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
LQPV State Dance 011723 014.jpg
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the finals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Cardettes Dance Team 012723 001.jpg
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
