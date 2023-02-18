PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows performed during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Shadows finished second to champion St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes.

The team performed to "One Way or Another."

The captains were Anika Fernholz, Reis Mitchell, Peyton Moe, Emily Torstenson and Isabella Hjelle.

The coaches were Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs.

Fans cheer for the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows during the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows compete in the finals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows react to advancing to the finals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows celebrate winning second place in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows are awarded their second place medals in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows celebrate winning second place in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fans cheer on dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

