PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows performed during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Shadows finished second to champion St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes.

The team performed to "Blown Away.

The captain was Anika Fernholz.

The coaches were Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs.

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fans cheer on the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team embrace after placing second overall at the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune