PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows performed during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Shadows finished second to champion St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes.
The team performed to "Blown Away.
The captain was Anika Fernholz.
The coaches were Carly Wager, Hope Trager and Ellie Jacobs.
All the stories and photo galleries from the 2023 Dance Team State Meet in Minneapolis
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday night's finals at Target Center
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Yellow Medicine East, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska Area are competing the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis,
ADVERTISEMENT