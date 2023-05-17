PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Bennett Lecher triples in the bottom of the 10th in Litchfield’s 3-2 win over Dassel-Cokato

There is great fishing available everywhere in Minnesota, not just on the big waters of the north country, was the message when Mankato hosted the sport's annual season-opening celebration.

There have been no signs that Chris Finch’s job was ever considered to be in danger this offseason.

The 23-year-old, who is rehabbing from his second anterior cruciate ligament surgery, is not eligible to come off of the injured list until late May.

Fullback Zach Ojile from Minnesota-Duluth and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter from Minnesota have also signed with the team.

Reynoso’s first training session with the team most likely will be once the team returns from Texas on May 24 or 25.

The former third baseman was an early investor in Jomboy Media and is a host of its highly-popular “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast.

Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud

Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8

Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE

Prep track and field report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. The girls' 4x400 relay, Lyndi Koosman and Koda Helfinstine grab titles

Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Sartell wins with a 294 and host Alexandria cards a 296 at the CLC meet

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison

