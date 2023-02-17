PHOTOS: Minnewaska Lakers compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament

The Minnewaska Area Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Lakers performed to "It Feels So Good to be Bad."

The captains were Kia Matt and Cacee Danielson.

The coaches were Tana Ziesmer, Mollee Duffield and Morgan Blair.

Minnewaska Area competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

