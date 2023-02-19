PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Gold Dusters performed to "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

The captains were Lindsey Kittelson, April ROelike and Shaylee Zeidler.

The coaches were Amanda Macziewski, Amanda Blom and McKensie Vandelanotte.

Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

