PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Gold Dusters performed to "Come Back Home."

The captains were Lindsey Kittelson, April Roelike and Shaylee Zeidler.

The coaches were Amanda Macziewski, McKensie Vandelanotte and Amanda Blom.

Fans cheer on the Montevideo Gold Dusters during the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A dancer with the Montevideo Gold Dusters performs during the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune