Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship

Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
Montevideo junior Cooper Dack drives toward the hoop during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo boys basketball coach Derek Webb watches intently from the bench during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Big Lake 022023.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Big Lake, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
February 20, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Montevideo eighth-grader Griffin Epema, 33, keeps the ball away from Redwood Valley defenders during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling puts up a shot in the paint during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo junior Carson Boike pushes the ball upcourt in transition during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state
Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state
Strong first half carries NLS to 3AA title over Luverne, 44-32
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0431.jpg
Prep
Warroad survives, Edina streaks to Minnesota boys hockey championship games
Warriors advance while Class A powerhouse Mahtomedi falls. Hornets will face Skippers in AA championship.
March 10, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Looking for a Cinderella? Try Section 3AA
NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.
March 10, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage Thursday brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Montevideo junior Cooper Dack sets up the Thunder Hawks' offense during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve, 0, puts up a shot over Redwood Valley's Tyson Irlbeck during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
MLS: New York Red Bulls at Minnesota United FC
Pro
In snow, Loons slip up and settle for 1-1 draw with Red Bulls
Minnesota started strong with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Feb 25 and then had a bye in Week 2.
March 11, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) drives to the basket while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends on Dec. 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.
College
How will Gophers men’s basketball look next season?
Coming back are all-Big Ten honorable mention big man Dawson Garcia and four freshmen who gained a wide breadth of experience: Pharrel Payne, Josh Ola-Joseph, Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington.
March 11, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Third Round
Pro
PGA: Scottie Scheffler closes strong, takes lead at The Players
Fargo’s Tom Hoge broke the course record with 10-under 62, shooting 31 on each side and going through the third round without a bogey.
March 11, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
lastgrantpix031223.jpg
Pro
Twin Cities businessman visits legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant two days before death, takes final photo
On Saturday morning, Grant died at his home in Bloomington at the age of 95.
March 11, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-SOUHAN-RELUCTANT-DH-BUXTON-SAYS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Twins ‘targeting Opening Day’ for Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco; Alex Kirilloff could be behind
If Kirilloff is not ready for Opening Day, the Twins have a number of options that they could turn to at first base, including Joey Gallo, Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer.
March 11, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dignified, steely coach Bud Grant always had a life outside of football
Pro
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
Grant, who was born in Superior, Wis., in 1927, coached the Vikings from 1967-1983, then one last season in 1985, retired with a career record of 158-96-5.
March 11, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Pro
With 3 weeks to go until Opening Day, a look at how Twins roster could shape up
The Twins kick off the regular season on March 30 in Kansas City
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
On their attempted trip from Minnesota to Moscow, they ran Moto-Ski snowmobiles, a now-defunct brand manufactured in Quebec that ceased production in 1985.
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
A decadelong trend toward snowy winters is holding white-tailed deer numbers down.
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
3169689+warhawks logo.png
Sports
Junior hockey: Granite City Lumberjacks power past Willmar WarHawks, 7-1
Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Redwood Valley's Brandon Lang, 5, blocks a shot by Montevideo's Carson Boike, 3, during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0392.jpg
Prep
Overtime games, including double-OT thriller, part of Class AA winners
March 09, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown