PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Dassel-Cokato, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Dassel-Cokato defeats the Wildcats, 33-29, in a Class AAA top-10 matchup.
NEW LONDON — Dassel-Cokato made a late fourth-quarter comeback to defeat New London-Spicer, 33-29, on Wednesday.
Dassel-Cokato, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, saw a five-touchdown performance from Tate Link.
New London-Spicer, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, saw a pair of touchdowns scored by Brycen Christensen and Mason Delzer.
Here are four photos from the game:
Tate Link rushes for 5 TDs in Chargers’ 33-29 comeback win.
