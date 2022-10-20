99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Dassel-Cokato, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Dassel-Cokato defeats the Wildcats, 33-29, in a Class AAA top-10 matchup.

101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.DELZERTD.jpg
Wildcats junior running back Mason Delzer breaks a tackle before reaching the endzone for a touchdown during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
October 19, 2022 11:12 PM

NEW LONDON — Dassel-Cokato made a late fourth-quarter comeback to defeat New London-Spicer, 33-29, on Wednesday.

Dassel-Cokato, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, saw a five-touchdown performance from Tate Link.

New London-Spicer, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, saw a pair of touchdowns scored by Brycen Christensen and Mason Delzer.

Here are four photos from the game:

101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.DELZER.jpg
101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.KNUDSENPAFFRATH.jpg
Wildcats junior defensive back Luke Knudsen and junior linebacker Grant Paffrath combine to take down Chargers senior running back Tate Link during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.ROHMAN.jpg
Wildcats senior wide receiver Gabe Rohman receives the opening kickoff and runs during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.DUKE.jpg
Wildcats junior defensive end Brody Duke blocks a Chargers extra point attempt and his New London-Spicer teammate Ethan Holme celebrates with him during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.DELZERTACKLE.jpg
Wildcats junior defensive back Mason Delzer takes down Chargers junior quarterback Caleb Thinesen during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
