PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Dassel-Cokato, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

NEW LONDON — Dassel-Cokato made a late fourth-quarter comeback to defeat New London-Spicer, 33-29, on Wednesday.

Dassel-Cokato, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, saw a five-touchdown performance from Tate Link.

New London-Spicer, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, saw a pair of touchdowns scored by Brycen Christensen and Mason Delzer.

Here are four photos from the game:

Wildcats junior defensive back Luke Knudsen and junior linebacker Grant Paffrath combine to take down Chargers senior running back Tate Link during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Wildcats senior wide receiver Gabe Rohman receives the opening kickoff and runs during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Wildcats junior defensive end Brody Duke blocks a Chargers extra point attempt and his New London-Spicer teammate Ethan Holme celebrates with him during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune