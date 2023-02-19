PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A's high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Blackcats performed to "Dancing Across the USA."

The captains are Johanna Maxwell, Zinia Jansen, Lilly Amundson-Viessman and Emery Gabrielson.

The coaches are Jenny Ziemer, Madelyn Aafedt and Lydia Aafedt.

Dancers with the New London-Spicer Blackcats' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

