Sports Prep

PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament

New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
By Macy Moore
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The team performed to "The Otherside."

The captains were Johanna Maxwell, Zinia Jansen, Lilly Amundson-Viessman and Emery Gabrielson.

The coaches were Jenny Ziemer, Madelyn Aafedt and Lydia Aafedt.

New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
New London-Spicer competes in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
