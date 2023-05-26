PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Hunter LeClair in singles and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young highlight area boys tennis players that are still alive in Section 3A play
New London-Spicer has a 9-stroke lead after Day 1 of the 2-day championship
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats edge Litchfield girls 58-57 and Dragons' boys top NLS 61-46
Little Falls eliminate Willmar in five innings in the Section 8AAA playoffs
Jaguars beat Holdingford 12-11 in a Central Minnesota Conference game
The Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing takes second place after a long day in the Section 8A individual tournament in Crookston
Jaguars are closely followed by Dawson-Boyd, CCS and YME while the Eagles’ girls are up by 20 after Day 1 of the two-day meet. The second round is Wednesday, May 31 at Eagle Creek Golf Club
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson/KMS beats Montevideo 4-3 in the Section 3A final to make state for the first time since 2009
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games
Dallas takes Game 4; Vegas still leads series 3-1.
Chris Isdal earns the checked flag in Pure Stock and Tyler Larson wins WISSOTA Mod Fours
Miami still holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series as they head home for Game 6 on Saturday.
Cat Rapp scored two goals to help lead the way, with a goal apiece from Jelena Zbiljic, Maya Hansen and Hannah Addler.
Amarilla has not scored an open-play goal in 652 minutes for United this season. The Paraguyan’s two goals both came on penalty kicks.
Osborn has went from playing exclusively on special teams in 2020, to putting up 50 catches for 655 yards in 2021, then 60 catches for 650 yards in 2022.
Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.
Jace Frederick: Who’s the second-best team in the West? No one knows. It could even be the Timberwolves.
The Wolves have reason to believe they could easily be Denver’s biggest competitor in the West next season.
Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner played big roles as the Twins ended a three-game skid on Wednesday
Warm and breezy will be the theme for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota this weekend with scattered T-storms staying west until Monday.
