PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Warm and breezy will be the theme for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota this weekend with scattered T-storms staying west until Monday.

The Wolves have reason to believe they could easily be Denver’s biggest competitor in the West next season.

Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.

Osborn has went from playing exclusively on special teams in 2020, to putting up 50 catches for 655 yards in 2021, then 60 catches for 650 yards in 2022.

Amarilla has not scored an open-play goal in 652 minutes for United this season. The Paraguyan’s two goals both came on penalty kicks.

Cat Rapp scored two goals to help lead the way, with a goal apiece from Jelena Zbiljic, Maya Hansen and Hannah Addler.

Miami still holds a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series as they head home for Game 6 on Saturday.

Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games

Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson/KMS beats Montevideo 4-3 in the Section 3A final to make state for the first time since 2009

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.

Jaguars are closely followed by Dawson-Boyd, CCS and YME while the Eagles’ girls are up by 20 after Day 1 of the two-day meet. The second round is Wednesday, May 31 at Eagle Creek Golf Club

The Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing takes second place after a long day in the Section 8A individual tournament in Crookston

Hunter LeClair in singles and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young highlight area boys tennis players that are still alive in Section 3A play

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

