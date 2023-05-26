99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023

New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes

NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Preston Linder jumps over a hurdle on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:49 PM
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.009.jpg
NLS' Mason Delzer (left), Carter Herman (center) and Brycen Christensen (right) compete in the 100 dash on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.014.jpg
Litchfield junior TJ Christensen throws the discus on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.010.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Katelynn Tortorella throws the shot on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.013.jpg
Litchfield sophomore Durant Lara competes in the 4x100 relay on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.011.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Lucas Swenson throws the discus on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.012.jpg
Litchfield senior Greta Hansen begins her triple jump on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.002.jpg
Prep
Track and field roundup: NLS Wildcats girls, Litchfield Dragons boys take home titles
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats edge Litchfield girls 58-57 and Dragons' boys top NLS 61-46
May 25, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.007.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Isaiah Wendlandt leaps to complete his long jump on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.005.jpg
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman throws the shot on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.002.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Carter Herman sprints in the 4x100 relay on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.004.jpg
Litchfield freshman Chloe Kowalczyk runs ahead of teammate Jailyn Mickelson in the 100 dash on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.001.jpg
New London-Spicer freshman Taylor Munsch competes in the 800-meter run on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.006.jpg
Litchfield senior Lillia Chvatal leaps to complete her long jump on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.003.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Jack Thein competes in the pole vault on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Last Chance Meet at New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
