PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Wildcats are held to 8 points in final 18 minutes in a 50-28 loss to Minnehaha Academy at the state Class AA tournament at Williams Arena
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton advances to the Section 6A championship with a 63-55 victory over Dawson-Boyd
Class AAA and AAAA girls basketball action starts Wednesday through Saturday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A and AA action runs Thursday through Saturday.
New London-Spicer, BOLD and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa are all headed to the state girls basketball tournament. The West Central Tribune sports staff — editor Tom Elliott and reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — breaks down all three first-round matchups.
Instead of making the state tournament the No. 1 goal, the Warriors aimed to keep their outstanding team chemistry intact
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball senior star Abby Berge discusses the Jaguars' season, the upcoming Class A state tournament, and more.
Fifth-seeded Jaguars hope to be aggressive against No. 4 Underwood in state Class A quarterfinals
Minnehaha Academy is a talented and experienced opponent in the Class AA quarterfinals
Dawson-Boyd vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton set to play at 8 p.m. in Marshall
Led by senior Clint Determan's 25 points, Border West takes down KMS 70-62 in the Section 6A-South semifinals
Boston has won 26 of its last 31 games against Minnesota.
Minnesota got under the NFL salary cap but that doesn’t means they’re done trimming salaries.
Diamond Baseball Holdings owns 13 other minor league baseball teams, including the Saints’ new Class AAA rival the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines.
Rodgers was named NFL MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, but he endured one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022.
Minnesota opens season March 30 in Kansas City
Of the roughly 4,500 logos around the Twins’ park, about 4,000 will be changed for the team’s April 6 Opening Day
Joseph will return for a third Minnesota season after making 26 of 33 field-goal attempts and 40 of 46 extra points
Up first, the Loons (1-0-1) play Colorado Rapids (0-2-1) on Saturday night.
Anderson is ranked sixth among all NBA players in estimated defensive plus-minus.
The Wild carry a 13-game point streak (10-0-3) into Wednesday's game. They tied the team mark for longest point streak with their 5-4 overtime loss in Arizona on Sunday.
