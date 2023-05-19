PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Addi Nelson slugs a grand slam in the Wildcats' 9-5 win over the Bulldogs
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys score 121 to edge Lakeview's 113
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brekke posts a round of 80 at the Ken Helling Girls' Golf Tournament
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Redwood Valley 6-1 to gear up for playoffs
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.
After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win
Wildcats shoot a 317 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake
No. 5 Willmar beats No. 4 Sauk Rapids, then falls to No. 1 Becker
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott and Joe Brown talk softball, from a local standout becoming a record holder at St. Cloud State to some of the top high-school teams in west central Minnesota.
ADVERTISEMENT