Sports Prep

PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023

NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
May 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM
Paynesville junior Katie Good takes off for home during a non-conference game against NLS on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS junior Delaney Hanson reaches down to scoop the ball during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville sophomore Kylie Pauls gets the force out at second base and makes the throw to first for the double play during a non-conference game against NLS on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS sophomore Dalayne Hatlestad sets up for a slap hit attempt during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Erica Ruhoff keeps her foot on the bag to get an out at first base during a non-conference game against NLS on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats power past Paynesville Bulldogs
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Addi Nelson slugs a grand slam in the Wildcats' 9-5 win over the Bulldogs
May 18, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Track and field: LQPV/D-B boys take first at Camden Conference Championships
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys score 121 to edge Lakeview's 113
May 18, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: ACGC Falcons' Brooke Brekke takes second at the Helling Tournament
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brekke posts a round of 80 at the Ken Helling Girls' Golf Tournament
May 18, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats wrap up regular season with a 6-1 win
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Redwood Valley 6-1 to gear up for playoffs
May 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS vs. YME 041823.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.
May 18, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS v Litchfield baseball 001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield
After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win
May 17, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: NLS takes 3rd at Charger Invitational
Wildcats shoot a 317 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake
May 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Willmar Cardinals go 1-1 at Section 8AA-South tourney
No. 5 Willmar beats No. 4 Sauk Rapids, then falls to No. 1 Becker
May 17, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The softball edition
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott and Joe Brown talk softball, from a local standout becoming a record holder at St. Cloud State to some of the top high-school teams in west central Minnesota.
May 17, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Paynesville sophomore Arianna Messer winds up for a pitch during a non-conference game against NLS on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS junior Delaney Hanson slides into home plate for a run during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Sierra Roeser looks on after hitting a ball to the outfield during a non-conference game against NLS on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.004.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style
May 16, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
ALC graduation 051823 001.jpg
Local
Record-breaking 49 students graduate from Willmar alternative high school
May 18, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-2 at Osakis
May 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals bring 3 1st-place finishes from Alexandria
May 16, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott