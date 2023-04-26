PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

His performance on Sunday night was his most impressive of the series so far

Amid a series full of disappointments, he has at least been a steadying defensive force for the Wolves

The Gophers football coach and Aggies basketball coach have forged a friendship over last decade. It has produced professional development for both

He is set to make a base salary of $2.4 million in 2023 and a base salary of $19.7 million in 2024

MNUFC broke free with three goals in over six minutes to avoid the upset in Hamtramck, Mich.

Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats lash out 13 hits and make one error in 16-5 non-conference win over Lakers

Prep golf report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS ties with Watertown-Mayer on the Rock course, win on Granite course at Albion Ridges

Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, April 25, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals get a good match at No. 4 singles from eighth-grader Sam Loerzel

Willmar’s Sam Raitz decides to try track and field his senior year and has a big day Tuesday

Baseball report for Tuesday, April 26, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville lashes out 12 hits in 14-1 win over Jaguars in a matchup of ranked teams

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.