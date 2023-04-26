99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 11:27 PM
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, right, slides head-first to home plate for a run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, right, slides head-first to home plate for a run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville junior Brandon Carlson is greeted at the plate after scoring a run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Paynesville junior Brandon Carlson is greeted at the plate after scoring a run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE junior Luke Dingmann follows through on a swing during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE junior Luke Dingmann follows through on a swing during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Max Athmann takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Paynesville senior Max Athmann takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, looks to turn a double play after getting the force out at second base during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, looks to turn a double play after getting the force out at second base during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE sophomore Luke Illies throws to first for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE sophomore Luke Illies throws to first for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Spencer Eisenbraun charges after a chopper in the infield during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Paynesville senior Spencer Eisenbraun charges after a chopper in the infield during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE senior Talen Kampsen fires off a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
BBE senior Talen Kampsen fires off a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

