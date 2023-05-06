PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer beat Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 7-0 to finish 6-0 in West Central play
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield boys finish behind Sauk Centre, girls take 2nd to EVW/K
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior star Haley Wilner discusses the Falcons' early season success and more.
Raiders put up 12 hits in 10-5 victory on Tuesday
Prep softball report for Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson drops to 1-6 after losses to host Bulldogs, Upsala
In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , in west central Minnesota. Litchfield knocks off Southwest Christian; NLS goes 2-0 at Minnewaska
Team also placed Tyler Mahle on the 60-day IL and recalled reliever Dereck Rodriguez
A muskellunge estimated to be close to 50 inches was found and released from nets set for walleye this spring in Green Lake at Spicer.
Carrie Ogdahl confirms she will not have her contract renewed for the 2023-24 season, ending a 28-year run with the college
Both cornerbacks were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and will be heavily relied upon next season
Heading into this summer the Wild have roughly $8 million at their disposal
Here's a look at some of west central Minnesota's best bets for walleye, northern pike action and more.
Sydney Schnichels got her feet wet with the Gophers this spring and is ready to go to work in the off-season
The Minnesota DNR recognizes tribal members’ rights to exercise their harvest rights to hunt and fish within the 1837 Ceded Territory and within reservation boundaries, free of state regulation.
Gobert wasn’t the same dominant defensive player this season
Minnesota United’s production has remained low while asking South Korean to move off forward spot
