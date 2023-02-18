PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The ROCORI Spartans performed during the preliminary competition of the Class AA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans performed to "Angel by the Wings."

Team captains are Janae Owen, Maggie Toren, Rylee Tschida and Maddi Walklin.

The team is coached by Joyce Baumann, Hannah Baumann and Robyn Rieland.

The ROCORI Spartans compete in the Class AA Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

