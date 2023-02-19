99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team celebrate after advancing to the finals in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Sartell Sabres performed during the preliminary and final competition of the Class AAA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Sartell performed to "Disco Nation."

Team captains are Alexis Decker, Macy Quart and Claire Quinn.

The team is coached by Kelly McCarney, Kelsey Stoebe, Lexi Phillips, Sloan Schwarzentraub, Alexa Anderson, Maggie Fancel, Rianna Runge, Jenna Long, Bethany Berschied and Sydney Mustatov.

Sartell High Kick 021823 004.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 002.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell State Dance 021723 009.jpg
WCT Sports Live: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
Click on WCT Sports Live: Dance Team State Tournament 2023 headline for the latest updates from Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sartell High Kick 021823 003.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 005.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 006.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Dance Team
LQPV High Kick 021823 010.jpg
Prep
Tribune coverage of Dance Team State Meet coverage from the Tribune
All the stories and photo galleries from the 2023 Dance Team State Meet in Minneapolis
February 18, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
LQPV High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Prep
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV State Dance 011723 009.jpg
Prep
State dance team: LQVP/D-B Shadows place 2nd, YME Silhouettes take third
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday night's finals at Target Center
February 17, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Sartell High Kick 021823 007.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 008.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
LQPV High Kick 021823 005.jpg
Click her for our Dance Team page:

Sartell High Kick 021823 010.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sartell High Kick 021823 011.jpg
Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More StCloudLive.com
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Pick up your free colon cancer screening kits this month
Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women.
March 01, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Dickrell
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
MSHSL Gym 2023 v3.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Girls Gymnastics State Meet 2023
New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
February 26, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Taylor Schaefer.png
Prep
St. Cloud Swarm's Taylar Schaefer sweeps Class AA individual titles in gymnastics
Senior St. Cloud Cathedral gymnast secures all-around and the four event titles for dominating performance for the Swarm.
February 25, 2023 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders blank No. 6 River Lakes Stars, 5-0
John Hirschfeld scores 3 goals to help Cathedral advance to the Section 5A semifinals Saturday at Monticello.
February 21, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV State Dance 011723 002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live blog: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Yellow Medicine East, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska Area are competing the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis,
February 17, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
CentraCare St. Cloud campus
Health
CentraCare board votes to support med school campus in St. Cloud
The campus would be a partnership between CentraCare and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Officials say the school could train students with the goal of serving rural communities.
February 16, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  St. Cloud Live
Bishop Patrick Neary being handed his Mitre
Minnesota
Patrick Neary ordained as 10th bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud
The new bishop joked during his ordination Mass Tuesday, Feb. 14, that he plans to go ice fishing to get into Minnesota culture. Neary most recently served as pastor at a Portland, Oregon, church.
February 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Hero fights a dragon credit Robert Day.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Fairytale creatures will come to life on Paramount stage in St. Cloud
The award-nominated Dragons and Mythical Beasts visits the Paramount Center for the Arts on Feb. 18.
February 14, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott