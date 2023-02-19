PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS — The Sartell Sabres performed during the preliminary and final competition of the Class AAA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Sartell performed to "Disco Nation."
Team captains are Alexis Decker, Macy Quart and Claire Quinn.
The team is coached by Kelly McCarney, Kelsey Stoebe, Lexi Phillips, Sloan Schwarzentraub, Alexa Anderson, Maggie Fancel, Rianna Runge, Jenna Long, Bethany Berschied and Sydney Mustatov.
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday night's finals at Target Center
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Yellow Medicine East, Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska Area are competing the Dance Team State Tournament in Minneapolis,
