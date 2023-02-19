PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Sartell Sabres performed during the preliminary and final competition of the Class AAA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Sartell performed to "Disco Nation."

Team captains are Alexis Decker, Macy Quart and Claire Quinn.

The team is coached by Kelly McCarney, Kelsey Stoebe, Lexi Phillips, Sloan Schwarzentraub, Alexa Anderson, Maggie Fancel, Rianna Runge, Jenna Long, Bethany Berschied and Sydney Mustatov.

Dancers with the Sartell dance team compete in the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

