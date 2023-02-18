PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Sartell-Rice Storm performed during the preliminary competition of the Class AA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Storm performed to "Lights."

Team captains are Emma Miller and Saige Moliga.

The team is coached by Jennie Weber, Lynn Hubbard and Shantelle Des Maris.

Dancers with the Sauk Rapids Storm perform in the Class AA Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Sauk Rapids Storm react to not advancing to the finals of the Class AA Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune