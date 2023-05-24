PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eileen ‘Blondie’ Suter coaches her last home game as Fighting Saints advance in Section 3A
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson/KMS beats Montevideo 4-3 in the Section 3A final to make state for the first time since 2009
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games
Prep track and field report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria sweeps both divisions of the conference championship meet at Sartell
Led by Joey Wisocki's fourth-place finish, Willmar shoots a two-day score of 618
Nate Hebrink, who led the Wolverines to the state tournament in 2022, is coaching one of the coaches' association's four all-star teams in June
New London-Spicer alumnus Payton Ruter is set to be at the helm of the WarHawks for the 2023-24 NA3HL season
Ninth-seed Eden Valley-Watkins knocks off No. 8 Paynesville in the Section 6AA tournament
Prep boys tennis report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS plays top-seed Thief River Falls in the Section 8A finals
Baseball report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. CMCS beats MACCRAY 13-0 in 5 innings of a Camden Conference game
