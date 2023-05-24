PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Jokic, the NBA MVP in 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, set a record for total triple-doubles in a single playoffs with eight.

Minnesota United also has Sang Bin Jeong in a U22 spot and one more vacant

Trevor Larnach became the 11th player currently on the IL after being diagnosed with pneumonia Tuesday.

Minnesota's Diamond Miller and Kayla McBride missed 3-point shots for Minnesota before Allisha Gray sealed the win with a couple of free throws.

Houston will face Austin FC or Chicago Fire in the quarterfinals June 6-7. Those two MLS sides will play their round of 16 match at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Michael Conforto was 2 for 5 with a go-ahead two-run home run off reliever Jorge Lopez (1-2) in the seventh inning.

The Golden Knights own a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and have won five straight heading into Game 4 on Thursday night in Dallas.

New London-Spicer alumnus Payton Ruter is set to be at the helm of the WarHawks for the 2023-24 NA3HL season

Nate Hebrink, who led the Wolverines to the state tournament in 2022, is coaching one of the coaches' association's four all-star teams in June

Prep track and field report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria sweeps both divisions of the conference championship meet at Sartell

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eileen ‘Blondie’ Suter coaches her last home game as Fighting Saints advance in Section 3A

Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games

Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson/KMS beats Montevideo 4-3 in the Section 3A final to make state for the first time since 2009

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams

