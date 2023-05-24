99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Benson senior Ellie Krusemark celebrates a home run with her Braves teammates near home plate against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
May 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints coach calls it quits
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eileen ‘Blondie’ Suter coaches her last home game as Fighting Saints advance in Section 3A
May 23, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.009.jpg
MACCRAY junior Greta Meyer makes a throw to first base against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.005.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior pitcher Maddy Anderson prepares to throw a pitch in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.007.jpg
Benson sophomore Mya McGeary sports a smile while talking to Braves head coach Mackenzie Dokkebakken at third base against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.001.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg head coach Eileen "Blondie" Suter talks to her Fighting Saints before taking on Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.008.jpg
Benson freshman Ava Williams runs to third base against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.011.jpg
MACCRAY freshman Breanna Dirksen prepares to swing against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.006.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Josie Gjerde prepares to hit the ball against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.005.jpg
Benson junior pitcher Presley Nygaard throws a pitch against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Prep
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.010.jpg
MACCRAY senior pitcher Hadley Schoffman throws a pitch against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Shakira Olson lays down a bunt against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.003.jpg
MACCRAY junior shortstop Erika Pieper throws the ball to first base against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.006.jpg
Benson senior first baseman Brittany Flower catches the ball against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.004.jpg
MACCRAY eighth-grader Leia Colby hits the ball against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Abby Holtkamp watches her base hit down the right field line against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.001.jpg
MACCRAY junior catcher Tayte Nokleby tags out Benson senior Ellie Krusemark at home plate in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Get Local

061522.S.WCT.MACCRAY base Nate Hebrink.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska freshman Olivia Danielson takes off for her leg of the girls' 4x800-meter relay in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers' girls find the right mix
May 21, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Deshawna Hodges sprints towards the finish line in the girls' 200-meter dash in the Class AA State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals settle for 6th
May 21, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown