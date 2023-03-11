6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023

The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.

BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
BBE seniors Tiyana Schwinghammer and Abby Berge hug after winning the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
BBE senior Abby Berge eyes the basket while being heavily defended by a pair of Barnum athletes during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 003.jpg
BBE sophomore Bree Thieschafer steals the ball away from Kendra Jurek of Barnum during the Section 5A at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 004.jpg
BBE head coach Kristina Anderson talks to her team during a timeout during the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 005.jpg
The BBE student section cheers on the Jaguars during the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 006.jpg
The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 007.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 010.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 011.jpg
The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 012.jpg
BBE head coach Kristina Anderson coaches from the sideline during the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 013.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 014.jpg
The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 016.jpg
The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Barnum 031023 017.jpg
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
