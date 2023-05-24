PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

At Willmar's Roosevelt Elementary, every Friday morning it's time for positive calls home, telling parents about the good things their kids are doing at school.

The Blue Star Mothers of America chapter in Willmar was formed in 2003 and, for two decades, has been supporting active duty military and their families.

Target wasn't immediately able to answer if there have been any direct threats made to its Minneapolis headquarters.

The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.

Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.

Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."

Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.

A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.

Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.

Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.

Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.

