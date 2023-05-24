99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.

Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Kenna Henriksen of BOLD High School tees off during the Section 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:05 PM
Section 5A Golf 052423 008.jpg
Dawson-Boyd High School golfer Lindsey Lund hits the ball down the course while competing in the 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
BBE golfer Brady Schwinghammer competes in the 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 007.jpg
BBE golfer Brady Schwinghammer, at left, fist bumps Carson Besonen of Lac qui Parle Valley High School after both sank long putts while competing in the 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 012.jpg
Benson golfer Molly Jones competes in the 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 21, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Magic Show 051923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
May 20, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spring in Bloom 051723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
May 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fishing Opening Day 051323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
May 13, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS prom 050623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to watch NLS prom grand march
Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
May 06, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
May 05, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Staff Prom 050423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Senior High School staff light up the hallways for staff prom
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
May 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bike To School Day 050323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
May 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
May 02, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 30, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Section 5A Golf 052423 013.jpg
BBE golfer Eli Gregory tees off during the 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Section 5A Golf 052423 014.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Isabella Jacobs competes in the 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 006.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Kaitlyn Kittelson competes in the 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 005.jpg
Yellow Medicine East High School golfer James Peterson eyes an upcoming putt during the Section 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 011.jpg
Carson Besonen of Lac qui Parle Valley High School tees off during the 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 003.jpg
Cooper McCosh of Yellow Medicine East High School approaches the putting green while competing in the Section 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 002.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Isabella Jacobs putts on a green during the Section 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 5A Golf 052423 001.jpg
Ryan Schrupp of Renville County West High School tees off while competing in the Section 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published May 24, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
May 24, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published May 24, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
May 24, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BIZ-TARGET-LGBTQ-MERCH-MCT
National
Target pulls some of its Pride products after threats to store workers
Target wasn't immediately able to answer if there have been any direct threats made to its Minneapolis headquarters.
May 24, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published May 24, 2023
Museum hours and special events in the next month
May 24, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published May 24, 2023
Exhibits on display in the next month
May 24, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published May 24, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
May 24, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Nik Nerburn standing among his art.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Nik Nerburn creates magic with art exhibit at the New London Little Theatre
A New London exhibit showcases Nik Nerburn's photography and sculpture work, which melds fine arts with arts and crafts.
May 24, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Blue Star Mothers MN1 say the pledge at meeting on May 18, 2023.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
State's first Blue Star Mothers of America chapter, of Willmar, has been supporting the military for 20 years
The Blue Star Mothers of America chapter in Willmar was formed in 2003 and, for two decades, has been supporting active duty military and their families.
May 24, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Roosevelt Phone Calls 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar elementary school tries to 'change the narrative' of a call from the principal
At Willmar's Roosevelt Elementary, every Friday morning it's time for positive calls home, telling parents about the good things their kids are doing at school.
May 24, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 24, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 31, 2023
May 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair shows off the Section 3A championship trophy to his teammates after the Braves beat Montevideo 4-3 in the championship Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Benson/KMS Braves earn a state berth
May 23, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals make it 4 out of 5
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
061522.S.WCT.MACCRAY base Nate Hebrink.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints coach calls it quits
May 23, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys, girls both finish 4th at CLCs
May 23, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf: Willmar Cardinal boys finish 4th in CLC championship
May 23, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown