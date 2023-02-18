PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes performed during the preliminary and final competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Crusaderettes won the jazz division state title.

The team performed to"Forever Young."

The coaches were: Marissa Haakonson, Madisyn Zahm and Taylor Richmond.

Dancers with the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the Class A's preliminary round in the jazz division of the Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes react to advancing to the finals during the Class A's jazz decision of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes react to winning the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fans cheer on the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes after winning the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes pose for a photo after winning the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune