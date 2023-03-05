Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Macy Moore and Joe Brown
March 05, 2023 at 12:18 PM
State Wrestling Finals 030423 002.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is kissed on the cheek by mother Heidi Beyer after Dineen won his third consecutive state wrestling title during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 010.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
Mar 5
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

State Wrestling Finals 030423 008.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0015.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 003.jpg
Benson head coach Scott Thompson hugs Thomas Dineen following his victory in the 195 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
girls wrestling.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
Dec 31, 1969

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0014.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is hugged by mother Heidi Beyer after Dineen won his third consecutive state wrestling title during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 009.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson senior Thomas Dineen, left, goes for the slam on Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz during their 195A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Benson senior Thomas Dineen, left, goes for the slam on Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz during their 195A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Benson senior Thomas Dineen gets his hand raised after beating Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz in the 195A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Benson senior Thomas Dineen gets his hand raised after beating Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz in the 195A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Mar 23

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0020.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson is crowned the 170 A champion after defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0018.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0016.jpg
Fans cheer on BBE wrestler Maximus Hanson as he grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
