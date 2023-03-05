PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
The two-time NCAA champion has been teasing a possible transfer to Hawkeyes
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area
Sam Raitz excels in football, basketball and track and Deshawna Hodges stands out in soccer, basketball and track
Fighting Saints moving up to Class AA in six sports; eight Falcon teams drop down to A starting in 2023-24
Softball team opens season by going 0-4 at Rochester tournament, but head coach Datriana Jensen likes her team's potential
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
Dawson-Boyd vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton set to play at 8 p.m. in Marshall
The Stars won their regional in Faribault and play in the state tournament for the first time
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Kiddos enjoy one last day of fair fun at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
The annual event took place Aug. 12. This is the 37th year for the event, which sees hundreds of antique cars drive more than 120 miles between New London and New Brighton, Minnesota.
Youngsters take care of their prized cattle during the Kandiyohi County Fair.
Wednesday's offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair were capped by a bull-riding event Aug. 10, 2023. The annual event continues through Saturday.
Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility judging morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
Folks gear up for a week of fun, animal judging and other family-friendly events at annual Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair runs Aug. 9-12, 2023.
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Tractor pull, grand parade, kids activities and more highlight annual Pennock community festival over the weekend.
Lake Lillian celebrates 100th anniversary during week-long community festivities.
The summer concert series' grand finale featured the Ryan Van Slooten Band and the Fabulous Armadillos on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Willmar.
Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo takes first with 208 points to beat second-place West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, which had 179. ACGC finished third, Minnewaska was fifth.
Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.
Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.
Lightning from a passing storm creates a light show above Green Lake Thursday evening near Spicer.
West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.
Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
Night of live music features musical acts, Free and Easy, and Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars.
"Clown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
The Willmar School Board will hear about a revised student discipline policy and updates to student handbooks.
Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer on Monday, Aug, 7, attended his final Council meeting before he retires.
Members Only
Agg Thaw, who more often goes by "Pen," knew she wanted to have a business, and in April she opened Pen House Boba in downtown Willmar.
Willmar gets manager Freddy Smith his 100th career victory at Eau Claire
The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential trade of 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the Guard facilities on North Business 71.
Matthew Alan Schorn, 33, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in consecutive prison terms after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic abuse — violating an order of protection within 10 years of a previous conviction.
Coltyn Schuler wins the Pure Stock Division on Thursday, earning his 7th victory of the season
