PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.

The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.

Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.

Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022

West central Minnesota residents woke to a winter wonderland outside Tuesday morning as blue skies and a layer of hoarfrost coated the countryside.

Single-digit temperatures couldn't deter the masses from voluntarily jumping into a frozen lake Saturday in the name of fundraising for Special Olympics at the annual Spicer WinterFest.

Various barbershop quartets and students from around the region gathered in Willmar on Saturday to rehearse and perform during annual festival.

Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.

For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.

The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.

Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.

PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

