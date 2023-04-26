PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

His performance on Sunday night was his most impressive of the series so far

Amid a series full of disappointments, he has at least been a steadying defensive force for the Wolves

The Gophers football coach and Aggies basketball coach have forged a friendship over last decade. It has produced professional development for both

He is set to make a base salary of $2.4 million in 2023 and a base salary of $19.7 million in 2024

MNUFC broke free with three goals in over six minutes to avoid the upset in Hamtramck, Mich.

Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats lash out 13 hits and make one error in 16-5 non-conference win over Lakers

Prep golf report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS ties with Watertown-Mayer on the Rock course, win on Granite course at Albion Ridges

Baseball report for Tuesday, April 26, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville lashes out 12 hits in 14-1 win over Jaguars in a matchup of ranked teams

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

