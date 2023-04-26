PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Willmar’s Sam Raitz decides to try track and field his senior year and has a big day Tuesday
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Baseball report for Tuesday, April 26, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville lashes out 12 hits in 14-1 win over Jaguars in a matchup of ranked teams
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, April 25, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals get a good match at No. 4 singles from eighth-grader Sam Loerzel
Prep golf report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS ties with Watertown-Mayer on the Rock course, win on Granite course at Albion Ridges
Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats lash out 13 hits and make one error in 16-5 non-conference win over Lakers
Willmar doubles team of Nehemiah Van Horne and Miguel Garcia earn CLC Performer-of-the-Week honors
Baseball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats fend off Cardinals' comeback for 6-5 Wright County victory
Prep boys tennis report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons nab wins New London-Spicer, Montevideo and Pine City
Prep track and field report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Minnewaska scored 206 points, beating Sauk Centre's 132
Prep softball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS falls 7-0 and 12-0 in Wright County doubleheader
Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Denver.
Warriors win first game in the opener; fall in the nightcap
Marcus Foligno kicked out of Game 5 for knee-on-knee contact during a collision with Stars center Radek Faksa.
MNUFC broke free with three goals in over six minutes to avoid the upset in Hamtramck, Mich.
He is set to make a base salary of $2.4 million in 2023 and a base salary of $19.7 million in 2024
The Gophers football coach and Aggies basketball coach have forged a friendship over last decade. It has produced professional development for both
Amid a series full of disappointments, he has at least been a steadying defensive force for the Wolves
Campground and wilderness camping are a popular summer activity in the Park Rapids area.
His performance on Sunday night was his most impressive of the series so far
No. 8 Golden Rams beat Warriors 23-1 and 19-1 for the sweep
