PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Warriors' season stays alive after 4-1 win over Anoka-Ramsey
Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2
Litchfield girls finish with 90 points, boys with 77 at Sauk Rapids Saturday
Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May, 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS has three doubles pairings and one singles player take first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
Prep softball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. RCW/BOLD beats Trojans 10-0 and 17-0 in Camden doubleheader
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
The Argentine playmaker must clear hurdles before taking field for MNUFC
While the shortstop believes he has pinpointed the issue, he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, May 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mike Danielson and company lead New London-Spicer past Paynesville in County Line opener
Clark had never won in his first 133 events on the PGA Tour dating to 2019.
The victory was the 49th of the 42-year-old Hamlin's career.
Kyle Farmer will return to the Twins in the coming days; top prospect Royce Lewis is just about to start a rehab assignment.
The Twins only manage 1 hit in 2-0 loss in Cleveland.
With the win, Vancouver (3-2-5, 14 points) jumped over Minnesota (3-4-3, 12 points) in the Western Conference standings.
Extending and resigning core players, finding guard depth and testing trade waters for its centers should all be taken into consideration
Errors and walks provided the foundation for Cleveland's 4-run inning
