99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023

Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Jacob Streed eyes a line for a putt during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:02 PM
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.009.jpg
Willmar boys golf junior Jordan Gorans hits an iron shot from the fairway during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.010.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Brenden Kath eyes a putt before it drops into the hole during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
April 28, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
March 21, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. United Christian Academy, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.005.jpg
Willmar boys golf junior Deiken Carruthers eyes his line for a putt during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Willmar boys golf eighth-grader Luke Larson tees off during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Prep
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors reach region tournament
Warriors' season stays alive after 4-1 win over Anoka-Ramsey
May 07, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet
Litchfield girls finish with 90 points, boys with 77 at Sauk Rapids Saturday
May 07, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May, 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS has three doubles pairings and one singles player take first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
Prep softball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. RCW/BOLD beats Trojans 10-0 and 17-0 in Camden doubleheader
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Card bats go silent against Sartell
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
May 04, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Joey Wisocki hits an iron shot during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.004.jpg
Willmar boys golf eighth-grader Aden Jacobson watches his ball approach the hole during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Sports:
SPORTS-LOONS-EMANUEL-REYNOSO-KEMAR-LAWRENCE-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Loons star Emanuel Reynoso’s return to MLS games ‘might be a few weeks’
The Argentine playmaker must clear hurdles before taking field for MNUFC
May 08, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa looks up at his solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees on April 14, 2023, in New York City.
Pro
Twins’ Carlos Correa on his slow start: ‘I’m talented enough to make adjustments earlier’
While the shortstop believes he has pinpointed the issue, he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse
May 08, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
New London-Spicer's Josh Soine rounds third base and heads for home during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: NLS Twins' vets make a difference against Paynesville Pirates
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, May 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mike Danielson and company lead New London-Spicer past Paynesville in County Line opener
May 07, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Pro
Wyndham Clark breaks through for first PGA victory at Wells Fargo
Clark had never won in his first 133 events on the PGA Tour dating to 2019.
May 07, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400
Pro
Denny Hamlin nips Kyle Larson late for Cup Series win at Kansas
The victory was the 49th of the 42-year-old Hamlin's career.
May 07, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
farmersaints050623.jpg
Pro
TWINS REPORT: As one Twins infielder nears end of rehab assignment, another nears start
Kyle Farmer will return to the Twins in the coming days; top prospect Royce Lewis is just about to start a rehab assignment.
May 07, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Pro
Bats quiet as Twins drop series finale to Guardians
The Twins only manage 1 hit in 2-0 loss in Cleveland.
May 07, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Pro
Minnesota United’s defense falters in 3-2 loss to Vancouver
With the win, Vancouver (3-2-5, 14 points) jumped over Minnesota (3-4-3, 12 points) in the Western Conference standings.
May 07, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10), guard Anthony Edwards (1), guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9), forward Nathan Knight (13) and forward Taurean Prince (12) during Game 5 of an NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2023, in Denver.
Pro
What should the Timberwolves do this offseason?
Extending and resigning core players, finding guard depth and testing trade waters for its centers should all be taken into consideration
May 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray reacts in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on May 6, 2023, in Cleveland.
Pro
Rocky 4th inning helps sink Twins in loss to Guardians
Errors and walks provided the foundation for Cleveland's 4-run inning
May 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.001.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Nathan Marthaler watches his shot during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.003.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Brenden Kath chips out of the sand during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Joey Wisocki looks for his line before putting during a Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats take home conference title
May 04, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS junior Carter Herman lands in the sand pit after a long jump attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Litchfield Dragons earns a pair of 2nds at Essler Invite
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors women's basketball 110822.001.jpg
College
College basketball: Long-time Ridgewater women's coach won't return
May 05, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Texas vs Minnesota
College
Volleyball: Childhood dream no longer
May 05, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott