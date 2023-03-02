99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition

Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
Willmar freshman Cavin Carlson gets his hand raised after winning a tech fall at 120 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson goes for a takedown on Hastings' Fletcher Peterson during their 145-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, top, tries to gain leverage on Hastings' Derrick Steinke during their 195-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar head wrestling coach Ed Oehlers looks back at his team prior to the Class AAA state team quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, top, tries to get a hold on Hastings' Ian Pepple during their 170-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Steven Cruze, top, looks for an opening against Hastings' Jericho Cooper during their 182-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Eli Heinen, top, looks to the coaches while going for a fall on Hastings' Mark Svoboda during their 138-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 2, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
March 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

Willmar junior Ivan Mares holds onto Hastings' Peyton Erickson during their 126-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson, left, is tangled up with Hastings' Aiden Erickson during their 160-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

Willmar freshman Cameren Champagne, right, takes Hastings' Josh Route to the mat during their 152-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Eli Heinen, top, looks to the coaches while going for a fall on Hastings' Mark Svoboda during their 138-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

