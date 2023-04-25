PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023

Given a chance to go up 3-1 in a series for the first time in franchise history, the Wild suffered a frustrating 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The teams swapped first-round picks in this week's NFL Draft as part of the deal. Jets also receive 2024 conditional pick that could become first-rounder under certain circumstances

Minnesota United will look to put its worst loss behind them against Detroit City on Tuesday

Edwards’ star started to truly ascend in last season's playoffs, and now it’s illuminating the Twin Cities night skies on a game-to-game basis

Through four playoff games, Kaprizov has only found the back of the net once and Boldy not at all

And despite MLB’s interest in how rosin is being used, the team has not discussed it with pitchers

Right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings to reduced is ERA to 0.62 in five starts this season

Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.

The 5th-ranked senior in the state, he hopes to help the Dragons win a state Class A team title

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

