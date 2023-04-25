99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Community Christian School freshman Margo Klaassen tees off during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:49 PM
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.005.jpg
BOLD junior Tatum Mages eyes her line for an upcoming putt during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.007.jpg
Willmar senior Halle Mortensen watches a putt apporach the hole during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.009.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley freshman Kate Ulstad tees off during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.006.jpg
Willmar sophomore Avery Olson watches on during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.003.jpg
BOLD junior Kenna Henriksen watches her iron shot through the air during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.004.jpg
Community Christian School senior Sage Mulder lines up her ball in preparation for a putt during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.002.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley senior captain Isabella Jacobs watches on as she sinks a putt during the Willmar Girls Golf Invitational on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
