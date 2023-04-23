PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kyle Anderson said Target Center is in the 'top three' of the many playoff atmospheres he’s experienced

The Wolves fell apart down the stretch in their 120-111 loss to the top-seeded Nuggets

The collective stepped up for the Wild like it has so many times this season

No team in NBA history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 format to win the series.

Eriksson Ek was hurt during an April 6 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and has been hellbent on returning to the lineup

Since winning the opening two games of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium last week, the Twins have lost six of seven.

Hip and knee injuries limited him to 92 games in 2022, and his season was over on Aug. 22.

Remember when people thought the Wild were going to be sellers a couple of months ago?

YME's one point came from its No. 1 doubles team of Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer

Prep track and field report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's girls score 163 points and the boys have 155 to take top spot in five-team meet

Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar gets in 2 games on makeshift field at high school, losing twice to Rocori

Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.

Litchfield boys tennis senior star Alex Draeger talks on the Dragons' early season success, goals for the season, and more.

The 5th-ranked senior in the state, he hopes to help the Dragons win a state Class A team title

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

