Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023

Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 12:57 PM
Willmar junior Dylan Staska takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar junior Dylan Staska takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson lines up a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson lines up a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar baseball coach Tom DeBoer puts his team through warmups prior to a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar baseball coach Tom DeBoer puts his team through warmups prior to a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Mason Thole walks through the Minnesota Twins' dugout prior to the start of a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar junior Mason Thole walks through the Minnesota Twins' dugout prior to the start of a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Jaxxon Sjoberg tosses his bat aside after drawing a walk during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar senior Jaxxon Sjoberg tosses his bat aside after drawing a walk during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The Willmar baseball team meets on the mound during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Willmar baseball team meets on the mound during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Connor Smith fires off a throw to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar sophomore Connor Smith fires off a throw to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior pitcher Jaydon Garnhardt looks down towards first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar senior pitcher Jaydon Garnhardt looks down towards first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar head baseball coach Tom DeBoer addresses his team prior to the start of a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar head baseball coach Tom DeBoer addresses his team prior to the start of a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, fields the ball and looks to throw to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, fields the ball and looks to throw to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Dylan Staska fields a chopper during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar junior Dylan Staska fields a chopper during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

