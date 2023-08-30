Photos: Willmar vs. Alexandria, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Alexandria earns a 5-0 victory over Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference matchup.
Alex’s 3-goal first half fuels it to a big Central Lakes Conference win
Monticello shuts out Cardinals girls soccer in their season-opener, 2-0
Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
Prep girls swimming and diving report for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar earns a 95-90 victory at Alexandria behind a first-place effort in the 400 free relay
Willmar opens Central Lakes play with a 3-0 win over Fergus Falls at the Big Red Gym
Willmar gets wins from Kennedy Mara and doubles tandem Elizabeth Hoffmann and Katelyn Garberding
Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week
Read all the West Central Tribune's previews for the '23 football season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
Yellow Medicine East will focus on a dominating ground game to improve on last season’s 5-4 record
The Willmar Cardinals football team is led by running Ramero Trevino and QB Cullen Gregory and a huge offensive line in a season that holds promise.
The Jaguars football, coming off a 9-1 record, have many new players who must come through.
The NLS Wildcats return 7 starters on each side of the ball from ‘22’s state title squad.
Bryce VanderBeek takes over for Grayson Fuchs as Paynesville football builds on last season’s 5-5 record
Francis O’Malley, the top district’s top running back, leads Montevideo
MACCRAY's Wolverines return co-MVPs Sebastian Cisneros and Brady Heiling, but face a brutal schedule.
Minnewaska Lakers have a strong nucleus of players after going winless in 2022.
Eagles returns 3 starters from an 0-9 team that aims for first winning record since 2020
With running back Lukas Kuehl leading the way, Litchfield Dragons football has experience, talent.
KMS competes in Class AA this season after making the state Class A playoffs in 2022
Willmar opens at Big Lake, which it has dominated in recent years but has a new coach. Meanwhile, New London-Spicer heads to Albany in a rematch of last year's Section 6AAA final.
Dawson-Boyd football has 3 seniors on its roster this fall after going 8-2 in 2022.
A roster full of juniors and seniors leads the BOLD Warriors, who were 8-2 last season
The Benson Braves have a new coaching staff and hope to replace all-everything running back Thomas Dineen
