Photos: Willmar vs. Alexandria, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Dawson-Boyd football has 3 seniors on its roster this fall after going 8-2 in 2022.

Willmar opens at Big Lake, which it has dominated in recent years but has a new coach. Meanwhile, New London-Spicer heads to Albany in a rematch of last year's Section 6AAA final.

The Jaguars football, coming off a 9-1 record, have many new players who must come through.

The Willmar Cardinals football team is led by running Ramero Trevino and QB Cullen Gregory and a huge offensive line in a season that holds promise.

Prep girls swimming and diving report for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar earns a 95-90 victory at Alexandria behind a first-place effort in the 400 free relay

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.

Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens

