PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
Prep track and field report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar places 1st with 320.5 points; girls look for wild card after placing 2nd
Baseball report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets tack on 10 runs to win after NLS held early 4-0 lead
Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3
Lakers open with 6-1 win over Silverstreaks, take 4-2 loss to Detroit Lakes
The Dragons' girls and boys sweep the 7-team invitational, getting a school-record pole vault from Raina Kaping
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
Sam Raitz excels in football, basketball and track and Deshawna Hodges stands out in soccer, basketball and track
The season opener for the Vikings is on Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
This will be the first chance for the the rookies to showcase themselves
Shortstop starting to heat up as key hits have aided latest victories
“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.
After shoulder injury ended his last season, Tommy John surgery will end the current one
Vermilion lost its ice Wednesday and Winnie on Thursday, but some Gunflint Trail lakes still have ice.
A large area of lower pressure will keep a big part of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest dealing with showers, thunderstorms, and wind this weekend.
Col. Rodmen Smith, Enforcement Division director for the Minnesota DNR, urges anglers to check their boats for safety and registration requirements before heading to the lake.
Griffin Jax (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
This year, McBride has time to adjust — to mesh with new teammates and reconnect with familiar faces.
