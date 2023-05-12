PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This year, McBride has time to adjust — to mesh with new teammates and reconnect with familiar faces.

Griffin Jax (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Col. Rodmen Smith, Enforcement Division director for the Minnesota DNR, urges anglers to check their boats for safety and registration requirements before heading to the lake.

A large area of lower pressure will keep a big part of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest dealing with showers, thunderstorms, and wind this weekend.

Vermilion lost its ice Wednesday and Winnie on Thursday, but some Gunflint Trail lakes still have ice.

After shoulder injury ended his last season, Tommy John surgery will end the current one

“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.

This will be the first chance for the the rookies to showcase themselves

The season opener for the Vikings is on Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sam Raitz excels in football, basketball and track and Deshawna Hodges stands out in soccer, basketball and track

Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.

Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood

Baseball report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets tack on 10 runs to win after NLS held early 4-0 lead

Prep track and field report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar places 1st with 320.5 points; girls look for wild card after placing 2nd

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.