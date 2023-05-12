99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Brainerd sweeps Cardinals

Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Brandon Escalon-Valladares smiles during a No. 1 doubles match against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:02 PM
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.007.jpg
Willmar boys tennis freshman Carter Newberg serves the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.008.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Miguel Garcia hits the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota.
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.005.jpg
Willmar boys tennis eighth-grader Sam Loerzel makes contact with the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.009.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Jared Barrera returns the ball across the net against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tribune's track and field roundup
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.003.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Aaron Marthaler smiles alongside sophomore Brandon Escalon-Valladares while talking to Cardinals head coach Forrest Rice during a match against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.004.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Gabe LaRue hits the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.002.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Ryan Newberg strikes the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.001.jpg
Willmar boys tennis freshman Nehemiah Van Horne serves the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
