Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 6:27 PM
Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten steps up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten steps up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Rocori sophomore Sophie Hess makes a throw to first base for an out during a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Rocori sophomore Sophie Hess makes a throw to first base for an out during a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Lexi Owens fields the ball in center field during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar junior Lexi Owens fields the ball in center field during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Rocori sophomore Madilyn Molitor heads home for a run during a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Rocori sophomore Madilyn Molitor heads home for a run during a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Grace Etterman fires off a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar sophomore Grace Etterman fires off a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Lexi Owens takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar junior Lexi Owens takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

