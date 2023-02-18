PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes perform during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Silhouettes captured third place in the finals.
The team performed to "Ladies Night."
The captains were Lauren Fagen, Kindal Meyer, Kayla Nordaune and Riley Streich.
The coaches were Chelsi Torke, Ashley Balfany and Chris Nerdahl.
