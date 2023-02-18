PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament

The Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes perform during the preliminary and finals competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Silhouettes captured third place in the finals.

The team performed to "Ladies Night."

The captains were Lauren Fagen, Kindal Meyer, Kayla Nordaune and Riley Streich.

The coaches were Chelsi Torke, Ashley Balfany and Chris Nerdahl.

Dancers with the Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes' dance team compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Yellow Medicine East fans cheer on their team during the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes' dance team celebrate a third place finish in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dancers with the Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes' dance team celebrate a third place finish in the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune