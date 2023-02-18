PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes performed in the preliminary and final competition of the Class AAA jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Silhouettes finished third in jazz for the second year in a row, with St. Cloud Cathedral winning the championship and LQPV/DB Shadows taking second.

The team performed to "Coming Home."

The captains were Lauren Fagen, Kindal Meyer, Kayla Nordaune and Riley Streich.

The coaches were Ashley Balfany, Chelsi TOrke and Sami Halvorson.

Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in the Class A Minnesota State High School League Jazz Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

