Sports Prep

PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023

YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:57 PM
YME senior Bryce Sneller fires off a pitch during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
June 06, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
April 28, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

YME sophomore Braden Nelson takes a swing at a pitch during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte addresses his team in the dugout during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting
Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth
June 08, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
The Bulldogs' Winston Carlson shoots an 82 in the final round of the Section 6AA tournament to finish with a two-day total of 164
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg loses in Class A quarterfinals and Class A consolation semifinals in Minneapolis, 6-1 and 7-0
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.003.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinal girls eye gold
Lauren Eilers in the 3,200 and the girls' 4x400 relay team aim for state Class AA titles in St. Michael
June 06, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place
June 05, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earns its first Class A tournament berth in 15 years, facing Foley in Minneapolis
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
Willmar gets 3 more relays, 4 more individuals to St. Michael after the final day of the Section 8AA championships while New London-Spicer has its 4x100 girls relay and Danica Pederson headed to state
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

YME senior Landon Anderson is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Cody Dahlager sprints towards third base during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The YME baseball team hold up the Section 3A championship trophy after beating RTR 3-2 on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
YME senior Nahum Tarin, 4, is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting on the cusp of history
June 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role pays big dividends for BBE senior
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott