PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
The Bulldogs' Winston Carlson shoots an 82 in the final round of the Section 6AA tournament to finish with a two-day total of 164
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg loses in Class A quarterfinals and Class A consolation semifinals in Minneapolis, 6-1 and 7-0
Lauren Eilers in the 3,200 and the girls' 4x400 relay team aim for state Class AA titles in St. Michael
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earns its first Class A tournament berth in 15 years, facing Foley in Minneapolis
Willmar gets 3 more relays, 4 more individuals to St. Michael after the final day of the Section 8AA championships while New London-Spicer has its 4x100 girls relay and Danica Pederson headed to state
