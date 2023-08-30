Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week
Read all the West Central Tribune's previews for the '23 football season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
The 2023 prep fall season opens on football fields across west central Minnesota this week.
The West Central Tribune sports team of Joe Brown , Micheal Lyne and Tom Elliott spent two weeks producing individual team previews and schedules for all area football teams.
Our print special section Pigskin Preview is available in Wednesday's (Aug. 30) print edition as well and is available at single copy outlets.
The Willmar Cardinals football team is led by running Ramero Trevino and QB Cullen Gregory and a huge offensive line in a season that holds promise.
The NLS Wildcats return 7 starters on each side of the ball from ‘22’s state title squad.
Falcons move from 5AA to 4A and return a large group of seniors.
Luke Dingmann already holds most of the BBE Jaguars’ passing records
The Benson Braves have a new coaching staff and hope to replace all-everything running back Thomas Dineen
A roster full of juniors and seniors leads the BOLD Warriors, who were 8-2 last season
Dawson-Boyd football has 3 seniors on its roster this fall after going 8-2 in 2022.
KMS competes in Class AA this season after making the state Class A playoffs in 2022
Read the West Central Tribune
for more prep coverage in 2023.
Eagles returns 3 starters from an 0-9 team that aims for first winning record since 2020
With running back Lukas Kuehl leading the way, Litchfield Dragons football has experience, talent.
MACCRAY's Wolverines return co-MVPs Sebastian Cisneros and Brady Heiling, but face a brutal schedule.
Minnewaska Lakers have a strong nucleus of players after going winless in 2022.
Francis O’Malley, the top district’s top running back, leads Montevideo
Bryce VanderBeek takes over for Grayson Fuchs as Paynesville football builds on last season’s 5-5 record
The Jaguars football, coming off a 9-1 record, have many new players who must come through.
Yellow Medicine East will focus on a dominating ground game to improve on last season’s 5-4 record
