Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week

The 2023 prep fall season opens on football fields across west central Minnesota this week.

The West Central Tribune sports team of Joe Brown , Micheal Lyne and Tom Elliott spent two weeks producing individual team previews and schedules for all area football teams.

Prep Football preview: Expectations are high for Willmar Cardinals in 2023 The Willmar Cardinals football team is led by running Ramero Trevino and QB Cullen Gregory and a huge offensive line in a season that holds promise.

