6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week

Read all the West Central Tribune's previews for the '23 football season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.

Willmar junior Cullen Gregory runs through a St. Cloud Apollo tackle on his way to the end zone during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory runs through a St. Cloud Apollo tackle on his way to the end zone during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Tom ElliottJoe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 7:20 PM

The 2023 prep fall season opens on football fields across west central Minnesota this week.

The West Central Tribune sports team of Joe Brown , Micheal Lyne and Tom Elliott spent two weeks producing individual team previews and schedules for all area football teams.

Our print special section Pigskin Preview is available in Wednesday's (Aug. 30) print edition as well and is available at single copy outlets.

Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, right, fights for extra yardage during a North Central White District game against Delano on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field.
Prep
Football preview: Expectations are high for Willmar Cardinals in 2023
The Willmar Cardinals football team is led by running Ramero Trevino and QB Cullen Gregory and a huge offensive line in a season that holds promise.
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS Prep Bowl 120322 001.jpg
Prep
Football preview: NLS Wildcats are ready for another run to the top in 2023
The NLS Wildcats return 7 starters on each side of the ball from ‘22’s state title squad.
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
ACGC head football coach David Blom, right, talks to quarterback Kyler Pickle during a Mid State 3 District game against KMS on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Grove City.
Prep
Football preview: ACGC Falcons aims to improve in new section in 2023
Falcons move from 5AA to 4A and return a large group of seniors.
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE v Mapple Lake Football 005.jpg
Prep
Football preview: BBE has plenty back for 2023, including its QB
Luke Dingmann already holds most of the BBE Jaguars’ passing records
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson football 002.jpg
Prep
Football preview: Almost everything’s new at Benson in 2023, starting at the top
The Benson Braves have a new coaching staff and hope to replace all-everything running back Thomas Dineen
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD fb Minneota 102922 008.jpg
Prep
Football preview: BOLD hopes more experience means more wins in 2023
A roster full of juniors and seniors leads the BOLD Warriors, who were 8-2 last season
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
100722.S.WCT.BLACKJACKS.FOOTBALL.HANSEN.jpg
Prep
Football preview: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks back with a young team in 2023
Dawson-Boyd football has 3 seniors on its roster this fall after going 8-2 in 2022.
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, comes back and makes a catch during a Mid State 3 District game against ACGC on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Grove City.
Prep
Football preview: KMS Fighting Saints are moving on up a class in 2023
KMS competes in Class AA this season after making the state Class A playoffs in 2022
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Read the West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

for more prep coverage in 2023.

Click on your favorite team below:

Willmar Cardinals NLS Wildcats ACGC Falcons
BBE Jaguars Benson Braves Benson Braves
DB Blackjacks KMS Fighting Saints LQPV Eagles
Litchfield Dragons MACCRAY Wolverines Minnewaska Lakers
Montevideo Thunder Hawks Paynesville Bullsdogs RCW Jaguars
YME Sting
090922.S.WCT.EAGLES.FOOTBALL.MOLDEN.jpg
Prep
Football preview: LQPV moves forward to 2023 season after a tough ‘22
Eagles returns 3 starters from an 0-9 team that aims for first winning record since 2020
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
093022.S.WCT.DRAGONS.FOOTBALL.ALLER.jpg
Prep
Football preview: Litchfield Dragons hope to make a serious run in 2023
With running back Lukas Kuehl leading the way, Litchfield Dragons football has experience, talent.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
090922.S.WCT.WOLVERINES.FOOTBALL.CISNEROS.jpg
Prep
Football preview: MACCRAY believes it will be better in ‘23
MACCRAY's Wolverines return co-MVPs Sebastian Cisneros and Brady Heiling, but face a brutal schedule.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
092322.S.WCT.THUNDERHAWKS.FOOTBALL.MEYER.jpg
Prep
Football preview: Minnewaska hopes to see better days ahead in '23
Minnewaska Lakers have a strong nucleus of players after going winless in 2022.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
092322.S.WCT.THUNDERHAWKS.FOOTBALL.O'MALLEY.jpg
Prep
Football preview: Montevideo Thunder Hawks start strong in the backfield in '23
Francis O’Malley, the top district’s top running back, leads Montevideo
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville junior Grant Miller blocks Sauk Centre's Elijah Fletcher during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Football preview: Paynesville Bulldogs have a new quarterback for '23
Bryce VanderBeek takes over for Grayson Fuchs as Paynesville football builds on last season’s 5-5 record
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW football 002.jpg
Prep
Football preview: RCW Jaguars hope to have another banner season in '23
The Jaguars football, coming off a 9-1 record, have many new players who must come through.
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Yellow Medicine East football 001.jpg
Prep
Football preview: YME Sting plan to ground and pound in '23 season
Yellow Medicine East will focus on a dominating ground game to improve on last season’s 5-4 record
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
Paynesville junior Grant Miller blocks Sauk Centre's Elijah Fletcher during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Football preview: Paynesville Bulldogs have a new quarterback for '23
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior running back Ramero Trevino tries to run through a pair of Buffalo defenders during a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football: Willmar Cardinals try to stay focused for the opener
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls soccer: Willmar ready for a new chapter
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.crosscountry.jpg
Prep
Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title
22h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
22h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.002.jpg
Prep
Volleyball roundup: Community Christian School gets off to a good start
22h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne