Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state

ST. CLOUD — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa gets to play top-seeded South Ridge of Virginia and Yellow Medicine East faces No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral.

Neither West Central Tribune area team earned a seed in an on-line seedings meeting Saturday for the state Class A baseball tournament at St. Cloud’s Joe Faber Field.

YME plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. BBE faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other quarterfinal games have unseeded Hinckley-Finlayson playing No. 3 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at 1 p.m. and No. 5 Fosston facing No. 4 Legacy Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

The semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The consolation semifinals take place at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids. The consolation final is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Park.

The third-place game is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

The Class A championship is at 10 a.m. Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Seedings for the top five teams are announced. The three teams not earning seeds have their opponent determined by a random draw. That’s how BBE wound up with No. 1 South Ridge and YME got No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral.

Class A pairings

(Quarterfinals on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field, St. Cloud)

