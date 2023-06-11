99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state

Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 6:57 PM

ST. CLOUD — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa gets to play top-seeded South Ridge of Virginia and Yellow Medicine East faces No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral.

Neither West Central Tribune area team earned a seed in an on-line seedings meeting Saturday for the state Class A baseball tournament at St. Cloud’s Joe Faber Field.

YME plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. BBE faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other quarterfinal games have unseeded Hinckley-Finlayson playing No. 3 Lyle/Austin Pacelli at 1 p.m. and No. 5 Fosston facing No. 4 Legacy Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

The semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The consolation semifinals take place at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids. The consolation final is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Cross Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third-place game is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

The Class A championship is at 10 a.m. Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Seedings for the top five teams are announced. The three teams not earning seeds have their opponent determined by a random draw. That’s how BBE wound up with No. 1 South Ridge and YME got No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral.

Class A pairings

(Quarterfinals on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field, St. Cloud)

  • Yellow Medicine East (17-3) vs. 2-New Ulm Cathedral (19-5), 10:30 a.m.
  • Hinckley-Finlayson (13-10) vs. 3-Lyle/Austin Pacelli (22-1), 1 p.m.
  • BBE (13-11) vs. 1-South Ridge (22-4), 3:30 p.m.
  • No. 4-Legacy Christian (22-3)  vs. No. 5 Fosston (21-4), 6 p.m.
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne