Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best

BIRD ISLAND — The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's Jam the Gym fundraising event brings together many of the area's top high school girls and boys basketball players on Saturday, April 1 at BOLD High School's Bird Island Gym.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with a preliminary 3-point shootout contest taking place at 3:50 p.m. followed by a Just For Kix dance performance at 4:20 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the 3-point shooting contest finals. That's followed by first a girls basketball game and then a boys basketball game.

Other highlights include the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team performance, NBA mascots and dunk teams and speed painter Evan Struck.

Willmar senior guard Allie Rosendahl launches a 3-pointer against Rocori in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

There also is a silent auction, crash prize raffle, t-shirt sales and concessions. Silent auction items include Chanhassen Dinner Theater tickets and jerseys from Justin Jefferson, Alex Ovechkin and Steph Curry as well as Russell Westbrook game-worn shoes. There are many other items.

The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation is a private non-profit set up to raise money to help assist children facing substantial medical expenses as the result of a serious accident or incident. There are also events on Friday, March 31 in Winthrop and Saturday, April 1 in Glencoe.

Orth was a BOLD student-athlete who died from an inoperable brain tumor on Feb. 14, 1997. The foundation was set up in his honor and has raised more than $4 million.

For more information, visit the website www.timorthfoundation.org

Boys team roster

* Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City — Sam Rouser, Thor Goerish

* Benson — Juan Espinoza, Riley Schmidt

* Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart — Chase Hubin, Connor McColley

* BOLD — Brayden Gass, Ryan King, Zen Boen

* Central Minnesota Christian — Brayden Marcus, Ethan Bulthuis

* Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg — Isaac Rudningen, Jacob Walsh, Jaiden Henjum

* Montevideo — Mason Jerve

* Renville County West — Adam Schrupp, Isaac Haen, Jaise Miller

* Redwood Valley — Cohen Frank, Elijah Larsen, Tyson Irlbeck

* Willmar — Sam Raitz, Simon Radermacher

* Yellow Medicine East — Bryce Sneller, Cody Dahlager, Owen Torvik

Girls team roster

* BLHS — Allison Milbrandt, Ellaina Bergstrom, Kristi Kottke, Rachel Kottke

* BOLD — Anna Moorse, Kenzie Visser, Lily Dean, Mari Ryberg, Rylee Boen

* KMS — Elsa Gjerde, Josie Gjerde, Julia Carlson

* Lac qui Parle Valley — Ayanna Gipson, Camryn Lee, Rylee Lund, Taylor Shelstad

* Montevideo — Avery Koenen, Hailey Dirksen, Tenley Epema

* Morris/Chokio-Alberta — Maddy Grove

* RCW — Emily Lippert, Rachel Jakel

* Willmar — Allie Rosendahl, Zoe Schroeder

* YME — Hannah Stark

