Sports Prep

Prep basketball roundup: Muhumed fuels Cards over Little Falls

Prep basketball report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior forward drops 32 points in Willmar’s 62-51 victory

Basketball
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 12, 2023

WILLMAR — Khalid Muhumed’s dominating 32-point effort helped Willmar earn a comeback victory against Little Falls, 62-51 on Saturday at the Big Red Gym.

Muhumed, a senior guard, shot 12 of 17 from the field. He drilled five 3-pointers on seven attempts.

In a game that had eight lead changes and seven ties, Muhumed and Co. out-scored the Flyers 34-22 in the second half to improve their record to 8-13.

Seniors Blake Schoolmeester and Sam Raitz both secured 12 points for the Cardinals.

Schoolmeester shot 5 of 10 and added 10 rebounds for a double-double, as Raitz made 4 of 9.

Willmar plays Alexandria, which is 8-2 in the Central Lakes Conference, at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Alexandria.

Boys

Non-conference

Willmar 62, Little Falls 51

Little Falls (13-7)      29   22 — 51
Willmar (8-13)           28   34 — 62

LITTLE FALLS - Scoring: Jaxon Janski 14, Beau Thoma 12, Owen Bode 10, Carter Gwost 7, Luke Waltman 4, Brayden Jordan 4 … 3-point shots: Bode 2, Janski 2 … Rebound leader: Thoma 8 … Assist leader: Thoma 3 … Steal leader: Thoma 2 ... Block leader: Thoma 1 

WILLMAR - Scoring: Khalid Muhumed 32, Blake Schoolmeester 12, Sam Raitz 12, Max Mobley 6 … 3-point shots: Muhumed 5, Schoolmeester 1 … Rebound leader: Schoolmeester 10 … Assist leader: Mobley 4 … Steal leaders: Muhumed 2, Raitz 2 ... Block leader: Jacob Streed 2, Raitz 2 

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, NLS 53

Eden Valley-Watkins out-scored New London-Spicer 35-21 in the second half to earn a comeback win at Eden Valley.

Leading contributions from Noah Stommes and Parker Schultz helped fuel the Eagles’ comeback. Stommes led EV-W with 16 points and Schultz recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats’ top bucket getter was Grant Paffrath. He notched 22 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field, which included three 3-pointers.

NLS plays Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cokato.

NLS (10-10)          32   21 — 53
Eden Valley-Watkins (15-5)       20   35 — 55

NLS - Scoring: Grant Paffrath 22, Mason Delzer 12, Brycen Christensen 9, Gabe Rohman 7, Nixon Harrier 3  … 3-point shots: Paffrath 3, Christensen 1, Rohman 1 … Rebound leader: Paffrath 8 … Assist leader: Aedan Andresen 1, Paffrath 1 … Steal leader: Christensen 3 ... Block leader: Christensen 6

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS - Scoring: Noah Stommes 16, Parker Schultz 13, Landon Neiman 12, Nolan Geislinger 8, Wyatt Moehrle 2, Caden Neiman 2 … 3-point shots: none … Rebound leader: Schultz 10 … Assist leader: Moehrle 1 … Steal leader: Geislinger 1 ... Block leader: three players with 1 

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 42

BOLD improved to 15-6 this season with a non-conference victory against New Ulm Cathedral at Bird Island.

The Warriors have won 13 of their last 14 games. New Ulm Cathedral has an 8-13 record.

BOLD returns to action against Sauk Centre at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Bird Island.

Girls

NLS 62, Sauk Centre 31

Avery and Dakota Rich helped New London-Spicer improve to 22-0 with a win against Sauk Centre at Sauk Centre.

Avery Rich recorded 16 points, 10 steals and six assists, and Dakota Rich notched 15 points, seven steals and four assists.

The Wildcats rank No. 2 in Class AA. Sauk Centre (15-7) is No. 17 in Class AA.

NLS plays Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

NLS (22-0)                     34   0 — 62
Sauk Centre (15-7)       14   0 — 31

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 6, Avery Rich 16, Ava Carlson 6, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 4, Dakota Rich 15, Piper Barney 2, Delaney Hanson 9, Katelynn Tortorella 2 … 3-point shots: Coahran 1, D. Rich 3, Hanson 1 … Rebound leader: Peterson 6, Tortorella 6, Coahran 4, Hanson 4 … Assist leader: A. Rich 6, D. Rich 4, Hanson 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 10, D. Rich 7, Coahran 5 ... Block leader: none

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Avery Rieland 3, Cierra Kortan 19, Maddy Schuster 1, Ava Friedrichs 3, Heidi Lieser 3, Jenna Riley 2 … 3-point shots: Rieland 1, Kortan 5, Friedrichs 1, Lieser 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Get Local

