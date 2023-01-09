Prep basketball roundup: Willmar falls shy against Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — The Willmar boys basketball team holds a 4-4 overall record after falling short against Detroit Lakes 80-75 on Saturday.

Detroit Lakes’ Mason Carrier scored a game-high 35 points. He shot 11 of 23 from the field, making five three-pointers, and had nine rebounds.

There were nine lead changes and the game was tied 11 times. Detroit Lakes held a 40-37 lead at halftime.

Willmar had four players score at least 10 points. Sam Raitz and Khalid Muhumed led with 16. Blake Schoolmeester had 13 and Max Mobley had 10.

Mobley led the Cardinals with seven rebounds and two blocks.

On a two-game losing streak, Willmar will look to get back in the win column against St. Cloud Tech at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Boys

Detroit Lakes 80, Willmar 75

Willmar (4-4) 37 38 — 75

Detroit Lakes (5-4) 40 40 — 80

WILLMAR - Scoring: Sam Raitz 16, Khalid Muhumed 16, Blake Schoolmeester 13, Max Mobley 10, Simon Radermacher 9, Nathan Marthaler 6, Jacob Streed 3, Tyler Kowalcszyk 2 … 3-point shots: Radermacher 3, Muhumed 2, Streed 1, Marthaler 1, Schoolmeester 1 … Rebound leader: Mobley 7 … Assist leader: Schoolmeester 4 … Steal leader: Mobley 1, Radermacher 1, Muhumed 1 ... Block leader: Mobley 2

DETROIT LAKES - Scoring: Mason Carrier 35, Ethan Carrier 17, Devon Berg 15, Brandton Marsh 7, Oliver Quam 6 … 3-point shots: M. Carrier 5, E. Carrier 4, Berg 4, Marsh 1 … Rebound leader: Marsh 13 … Assist leader: Berg 7 … Steal leader: E. Carrier 2 ... Block leader: Marsh 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Litchfield 53

The Dragons fell short against Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Litchfield.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kayden Rodrick scored 27 points. Carter Christopherson had 11 points.

Alex Draeger led Litchfield with 21 points. Jack McCann followed Draeger with 13 points.

Litchfield faces New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (7-2) 22 38 — 60

Litchfield (3-5) 25 28 — 53

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA - Scoring: Kayden Rodrick 27, Carter Christopherson 11, Hunter Streit 8, Oliver Liffrig 6, Ethan Miller 3, James Eickhoff 2, Connor Fogarty 2, Zane Angerman 1 … 3-point shots: Rodrick 1, Christopherson 1, Miller 1 … Rebound leader: Rodrick 6 … Assist leader: Liffrig 3 … Steal leader: Rodrick 1 ... Block leader: Christopherson 1

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Alex Draeger 21, Jack McCann 13, Jacob Dietel 7, Creighton Huhner 5, Blake Aller 4, Garrison Jackman 3 … 3-point shots: Draeger 5, McCann 2, Jackman 1 … Rebound leader: McCann 8 … Assist leader: Dietel 5 … Steal leader: Dietel 1 ... Block leader: none

Pipestone 72, Minnewaska 48

Pipestone dominated Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Lakers’ Tenzin Dahl led all scorers with 19 points. He also had a team-best six rebounds and four steals.

Minnewaska next plays Melrose at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose Area High School.

Pipestone (6-3) 34 38 — 72

Minnewaska (1-9) 19 29 — 48

PIPESTONE - Scoring: Kellen Johnson 18, Rysley Borman 14, Merrick Heidebrink 10, Tagon Woelber 9, Breylon Kuiper 7, Caden Strasser 6, Nolan Stark 3, Riley Bosma 2, Landon Quist 2, Cayden Zephier 1 … 3-point shots: Woelber 3, Heidebrink 2, Johnson 1, Kuiper 2, Borman 4, Stark 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Tenzin Dahl 19, Alex Panitzke 11, Paul Johnson 5, Ryland Martin 5, Blake Andreas 4, Dylan Alexander 2, Hunter Kloos 2 … 3-point shots: Dahl 2, Panitzke 2, Johnson 1, Martin 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 6 … Assist leader: Noah Palmer 2 … Steal leader: Dahl 4 ... Block leader: Kloos 2

Dawson-Boyd 79, SWMC 46

Dawson-Boyd dominated Southwest Minnesota Christian at Edgerton.

Keegon Wicht led the Blackjacks with 26 points. Brayson Boike had 24 and Drew Hjelmeland had 21.

DB plays host to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at DB High School in Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd (6-2) 40 39 — 79

Southwest Minnesota Christian (6-2) 26 20 — 46

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Keegon Wicht 26, Brayson Boike 24, Drew Hjelmeland 21, Levi Olson 4, Gunner Liebl 2, Aiden Swenson 2 … 3-point shots: Wicht 4, Hjelmeland 3, Boike 2 … Rebound leader: Boike 11 … Assist leader: Boike 7 … Steal leader: Wicht 3 ... Block leader: Bowen 2

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Dawson Rieck 13, Jarett Kuipers 10, Trevin Prins 9, Bennett Talsma 7, Jacob Uilk 5, Ethan Sas 1, Aidan Schaap 1 … 3-point shots: Uilk 1, Rieck 1, Prins 1 … Rebound leader: Prins 4, Talsma 4 … Assist leader: Uilk 1, Talsma 1 … Steal leader: five players with 1 ... Block leader: Talsma 1

Montevideo 52, Luverne 48

Montevideo now sits at 4-4 with a win over Luverne at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Luverne is 3-4 this season.

The Thunder Hawks play host to Sauk Centre at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo High School.

Paynesville 59, Dassel-Cokato 49

Paynesville improved to 6-2 with a win over Dassel-Cokato at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Bulldogs had three players score at least 10 points. Brayden Pung led with 15. Eli Nelson had 13 and Bryce VanderBeek had 12.

Dassel-Cokato (7-2) 27 22 — 49

Paynesville (6-2) 34 25 — 59

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Jackson Schrupp 11, Caleb Thinesen 9, Kasen Warner 9, Jayce Olthoff 6, Caleb Smock 5, Nik Keith 4, Toby Colline 3, Gabe Aamot 2 … 3-point shots: Warner 2, Smock 1, Colline 1, Thinesen 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Brayden Pung 15, Eli Nelson 13, Bryce VanderBeek 12, Max Athmann 9, Abe Brunner 6, Gus Johnson 3, Grayson Fuchs 1 … 3-point shots: Pung 3, Johnson 1, Athmann 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CMCS 76, RCW 39

Central Minnesota Christian School dominated Renville County West behind a 21-point performance by Ryan Harrington at Prinsburg.

Ethan Bulthuis also boosted the Bluejays. He scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

RCW’s top scorer was Jon Driggs with 13 points. He made three, three-pointers.

CMCS plays host to Yellow Medicine East at 6 p.m. Monday in Prinsburg. RCW plays host to Canby at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Renville.

RCW (0-8) 13 26 — 39

CMCS (6-3) 35 41 — 76

RCW - Scoring: Jon Driggs 13, Ryan Schrupp 7, Adam Schrupp 6, Joe Valdovinos 5, Jack Wertish 3, Javin Mungai 3, Isaac Haen 2 … 3-point shots: Driggs 3, Valdovinos 1 … Rebound leader: Mungai 6 … Assist leader: R. Schrupp 4 … Steal leader: Haen 4 ... Block leader: Driggs 1

CMCS - Scoring: Ryan Harrington 21, Ethan Bulthuis 19, Kadin Dehmlow 13, Braelin Rime 8, Drew Duininck 7, Micah Asake 5, Brayden Marcus 3 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 3, Duininck 1, Asake 1, Dehmlow 1, Marcus 1 … Rebound leader: Bulthuis 16 … Assist leader: Duininck 7 … Steal leader: Dehmlow 5 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 3, Harrington 3

Girls

SWMC 77, Dawson-Boyd 30

Southwest Minnesota Christian dominated Dawson-Boyd at Edgerton.

The Flying Dutchmen’s Makenna Moss scored 25 points. She also had eight rebounds and four steals and one block.

Allison Estling led the Blackjacks in scoring with eight points.

DB plays host to Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Monday at DB High School.

Dawson-Boyd (2-6) 22 8 — 30

Southwest Minnesota Christian (6-4) 56 21 — 77

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Allison Estling 8, Kate Dahl 7, Ayiana Hastad 7, Hayley Anderson 4, Taylen Jorgenson 2, Chelsie Husby 2 … 3-point shots: Dahl 1, Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Anderson 6 … Assist leader: Estling 3 … Steal leader: Hastad 2 ... Block leader: Anderson 2

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Makenna Moss 25, Jocelyn Barron 9, Madyson Fey 8, Myah Vander Maten 8, Ana Veldkamp 8, Makenzie Pap 7, Kinsie Nelson 4, Lindsie Fick 4, Kierra Binford 3, Peyton Van Essen 1 … 3-point shots: Vander Maten 2, Binford 1, Veldkamp 1, Fey 1, Pap 1 … Rebound leader: Moss 8 … Assist leader: Vander Maten 1, Nelson 1 … Steal leader: Moss 4 ... Block leader: Moss 1

Montevideo 61, Luverne 51

Montevideo improved to 8-1 with a win against Luverne at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Montevideo ranks No. 4 in Class AA. Luverne is 7-1 and ranks No. 14.

The Thunder Hawks next play Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Redwood Valley High School.

LQPV 56, MACCRAY 43

Camryn Lee’s 22 point and 12 rebound effort helped Lac qui Parle Valley defeat MACCRAY at Clara City.

Taylor Shelstad added 14 points for the Eagles. MACCRAY’s Brielle Janssen led the Wolverines with 12 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

LQPV next plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at RTR High School. MACCRAY plays host to Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Monday at MACCRAY High School.

LQPV (8-2) 35 21 — 56

MACCRAY (7-3) 19 24 — 43

LQPV - Scoring: Camryn Lee 22, Taylor Shelstad 14, Rylee Lund 9, Ayanna Gipson 6, Isabel Gerdes 5 … 3-point shots: Lund 1, Gerdes 1, Shelstad 1 … Rebound leader: Lee 12 … Assist leader: Lund 5 … Steal leader: Gipson 2, Shelstad 2, Lee 2 ... Block leader: Lee 2

MACCRAY - Scoring: Brielle Janssen 12, Annie Bourne 9, Sydney Thein 9, Emma Thein 7, Kori Bristle 4, Lily Hultgren 2 … 3-point shots: S. Thein 2, Bourne 1, E. Thein 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: Janssen 7 … Assist leader: E. Thein 3, Bourne 3 … Steal leader: Janssen 6 ... Block leader: Janssen 2