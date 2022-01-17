99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep Boys Basketball: Litchfield drops Dassel-Cokato

Dragons earn their first conference win, 59-45 over Chargers

New London-Spicer junior Aedan Andresen drives the ball to the rim while taking on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in New London.
Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
January 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys basketball team earned its first Wright County Conference victory of the season on Saturday.

The Dragons beat Dassel-Cokato 59-45 in a matchup of Wright County West Division teams. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved because of inclement weather.

Litchfield, 1-1 in conference play, got 17 points and two steals from Alex Draeger and 11 points and eight rebounds from Dom Dietel.

Caleb Thinesen had 15 points and Kasen Warner 11 for Dassel-Cokato, which suffered its fifth straight loss.

Litchfield plays Wright County West opponent Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glencoe.

Litchfield 59, D-C 45

D-C (4-8)                 21   24 — 45
Litchfield (6-7)       26   33 — 59
DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Elijah Aamot 2, Gabriel Aamot 4, Jasper Verhey 2, Kyan Lynk 2, Eli Gillman 4, Nikolas Keith 3, Caleb Thinesen 15, Kasen Warner 11, Gregory Clark 2 … 3-point shots: G. Aamot 1, Keith 1, Thinesen 2, Warner 3 … Rebound leader: Clark 6 … Assist leader: G. Aamot 2 … Steal leader: Warner 3 ... Block leader: None
LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Logan King 7, Jack McCann 1, Tanner Kohls 4, Tyler Pennertz 1, Alex Draeger 17, Beau Weseloh 6, Blake Aller 12, Dom Dietel 11 … 3-point shots: Draeger 4, Aller 4 … Rebound leader: Dietel 8 … Assist leader: King 3 … Steal leader: Draeger 2, Aller 2 ... Block leader: None

