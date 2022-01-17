Prep Boys Basketball: Litchfield drops Dassel-Cokato

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys basketball team earned its first Wright County Conference victory of the season on Saturday.

The Dragons beat Dassel-Cokato 59-45 in a matchup of Wright County West Division teams. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved because of inclement weather.

Litchfield, 1-1 in conference play, got 17 points and two steals from Alex Draeger and 11 points and eight rebounds from Dom Dietel.

Caleb Thinesen had 15 points and Kasen Warner 11 for Dassel-Cokato, which suffered its fifth straight loss.

Litchfield plays Wright County West opponent Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glencoe.

Litchfield 59, D-C 45

D-C (4-8) 21 24 — 45

Litchfield (6-7) 26 33 — 59

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Elijah Aamot 2, Gabriel Aamot 4, Jasper Verhey 2, Kyan Lynk 2, Eli Gillman 4, Nikolas Keith 3, Caleb Thinesen 15, Kasen Warner 11, Gregory Clark 2 … 3-point shots: G. Aamot 1, Keith 1, Thinesen 2, Warner 3 … Rebound leader: Clark 6 … Assist leader: G. Aamot 2 … Steal leader: Warner 3 ... Block leader: None

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Logan King 7, Jack McCann 1, Tanner Kohls 4, Tyler Pennertz 1, Alex Draeger 17, Beau Weseloh 6, Blake Aller 12, Dom Dietel 11 … 3-point shots: Draeger 4, Aller 4 … Rebound leader: Dietel 8 … Assist leader: King 3 … Steal leader: Draeger 2, Aller 2 ... Block leader: None

